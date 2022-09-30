Lodge's Cast Iron Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Amazon's Massive October Sale

If you purchase just one quality piece of cookware, let it be one made of cast iron. The material produces some seriously even heating and is durable enough to last generations — and Lodge's extremely popular skillets, Dutch ovens, and griddles are all on sale ahead of Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale starting at just $20.

Both professional and home cooks know that Lodge is a household name for cast iron cookware. After all, the company has been honing its craft since 1896 and is still going strong years later in 2022. It's just one of many reasons why Lodge's cast iron pieces have thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who use them religiously. And while part of Lodge's appeal is its affordable prices, it's about to get even better with these huge markdowns.

During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12, you'll find nearly every kind of cast iron pot and pan you could ever want in your kitchen at a sizable discount. And even though the two-day extravaganza is technically an exclusive Prime member event, anyone can shop deals already on the site. Yep, you can start shopping marked down cast iron early (and before the crowd). However, signing up for a Prime membership will give you access to even more deals, as well as Prime Video and free two-day shipping. And who doesn't want that?

Getting ahead of the crowd is the goal, so we'd say the time to shop is right now. There are already some great discounts happening on Lodge cookware, including savings up to 33% on skillets, casseroles, and loaf pans, plus up to 38% on Dutch ovens and 43% off grill griddle pans.

Prime Early Access Lodge Cast Iron Deals

The classics are always a good way to start, and Lodge's bestselling skillet is a great way to introduce cast iron into your cookware rotation. Newbies and professionals alike love this 10.25-inch pan, which has earned nearly 50,000 five-star ratings to date. Because it can be used on the stovetop and in the oven, you have the freedom to cook practically anything that comes to mind. In fact, shoppers have used it to make steak, cornbread, omelets, chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts, home fries, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $21 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Another popular pick is this deep 12-inch skillet that's perfect for saucy dishes and hefty one-skillet meals. Hundreds of shoppers love its high-wall design for large family meals, deep frying, pies, and deep-dish pizza. This skillet is also available in a 10.25-inch option, however, the 12-incher is 22% off, bringing the price down to $49.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet, $49 (originally $62) at amazon.com

Anyone who wants to fully upgrade all their cookware pieces from traditional nonstick to cast iron should definitely consider this five-piece set that's on sale for $90. You'll get the skillet mentioned above as well as its smaller 8-inch counterpart, plus a griddle, grill pan, and lidded Dutch oven. Really, the world is your cooking oyster with this impressive set. You'll also love that it's preseasoned with oil before you even use it. And with time, the cast iron cookware will build up its patina, which will prevent food from sticking and give the pieces a protective layer against rust.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Set, $90 (originally $135) at amazon.com

When it comes to cooking soups and stews, you have to go with a Dutch oven. Lodge has a classic 7-quart cast iron option that has more than 3,600 five-star ratings so far on Amazon. It's large enough to fry up crispy chicken, bake sourdough bread, make hearty beef chili stew and more. It's available in multiple sizes, which is another reason why some people enjoy cooking with the Dutch oven at home and in the great outdoors. Yes, fans tote this cast iron favorite on camping trips and in their RVs. No matter where you use it, you're sure to love this deal — the Lodge Dutch oven is on sale for up to 38% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $113) at amazon.com

But if you want a Dutch oven that performs and has a stylish edge, check out this enameled cast iron pick instead. This option heats up evenly and has a beautiful red, shiny exterior that begs to be seen. You can use this on your stove and in your oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to make pot roast, beef stew, baked chicken, and more for $70.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 4.6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $105) at amazon.com

And don't forget about casserole season. For every tuna casserole, cheesy dip, and baked vegetable dish, this Lodge casserole dish will be a godsend. It can withstand heat in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and its wide, shallow shape is wonderful if you're making a recipe that requires cooking ingredients on the stove before pushing it in the oven. And cleanup? Yeah, that'll be a breeze.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 3.6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole, $80 (originally $120) at amazon.com

After having a delicious meal, you might want something sweet to end the night. That's where this cast iron loaf pan comes in. The 8.5 by 4.5-inch pan is arguably the perfect size for homemade breads; people enlist it to bake sourdough, pull-apart loaves, brioche, and cinnamon bread just to name a few recipes. Shoppers also confirm that baked bread easily comes out of the pan, so you won't need to use the knife-scraping method.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 8.5-by-4.5-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

And even though summer is over, who says you can't continue grilling like it's 95 degrees Fahrenheit outside? This Lodge cast iron grill griddle combo is the key to making juicy burgers, kabobs, and hotdogs indoors. The grill side is designed with ridges to provide a beautiful sear on your meat and vegetables. And when you turn it over, you'll get to take full advantage of the flat griddle. This reversible cast iron piece gives you the best of both worlds for just under $35.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 16.75-Inch Double Play Reversible Grill Griddle, $35 (originally $53) at amazon.com

Want to see what else is on sale ahead of Amazon's epic two-day sale? All you have to do is check out this secret Gold Box Deals hub that's filled with kitchen discounts on everything including cookware, food storage items, cutlery, and more. And when October rolls around, don't forget to check Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale page, which is sure to be updated constantly.