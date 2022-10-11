Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Accessories Start at $22 at Amazon Right Now

When fall rolls around, you know it's time to pull out the Dutch oven, casserole dish, and bakeware sets. Enjoying cozy, warm dishes when it's blustery and cold out is basically soul food. However, not every cookware piece delivers those chef's kiss results. It's why thousands of people are quite literally obsessed with high-end cast iron and stoneware pieces — basically anything from Le Creuset — that makes the cooking process easier (and look more beautiful).

The only problem? Le Creuset is pricey, which is why if you've been eyeing a piece, now is the time to shop. That's because Amazon is having its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale in the middle of October, and it's slashing prices on casseroles, sautese ovens, and more starting at $22.

During Amazon's massive shopping event that starts today, you can save on literally everything in the home and kitchen space. Think deals on thousands of cleaning must-haves, dining furniture, food storage, cutlery, and of course, cookware.

The Prime member-exclusive sale is even set to cut prices on popular brands that weren't discounted during Amazon's Prime Day this past summer. And while anyone can shop deals during October's event, signing up for a Prime membership grants you access to even more discounts, Prime Video, and the beloved free two-day shipping. Read: Your order will be at your front door before you know it.

Home cooks, want even more good news? You have today and tomorrow to save on Le Creuset cookware and accessories. That's right: The October holiday sale starts today at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through the end of tomorrow, giving you a whole 48 hours to shop for cookware as well as all those gifts ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy. But if you have your sights set on cookware, you're in luck. In addition to Le Creuset, you'll find even more sales on other cookware pieces from Cuisinart, Calphalon, and more up to 50% off within Amazon's secret Gold Box Deals hub.

Prime Early Access Le Creuset Deals

Probably one of the most coveted cookware pieces for the fall and winter are Dutch ovens. Home cooks and professionals love them because they heat evenly and keep that hot temperature inside. They're super versatile since you can use them on a gas stove, induction burner, and in the oven.

If this is your first time purchasing a Dutch oven, might as well go classic with this round enameled cast iron option. The cast iron design prevents any cold spots while cooking and has a nonstick coating on the inside. And unlike traditional cast iron that needs seasoning and can be sometimes finicky to clean, this Dutch oven can go right in the dishwasher. Shoppers particularly love this pick for one-pot cooking and have made everything from stews to casseroles to chocolate soufflé.

Anyone planning to make dishes with a lot of gravy or even just Grandma's recipe for homemade tomato sauce, should consider this sauteuse oven. Although sautese ovens may look similar to a Dutch oven, they actually have sloped sides whereas the Dutch oven has more upright sides. The rounded sides of this Le Creuset sauteuse oven make it easier to spoon out saucy remnants from the pot, ideal for beef chilis, cheese and broccoli soups, even mushroom risottos. And because it has a 3.5-quart capacity, you know you'll have room for leftovers.

More of a casserole fan? You're in luck because Amazon has so many Le Creuset casserole dishes on sale in all shapes, sizes, and colors starting at $108. This traditional rectangular casserole from the brand's Heritage collection is made with heat-retaining stoneware, has two curved handles that make it easy to transport, and holds up to 4 quarts of food — big enough to serve the whole family and then some.

Although summer has come and gone, there's no reason why you shouldn't still enjoy juicy hamburgers, kebabs, and ribs this fall. With this cast iron grill, you can cook up your favorites without stepping foot outside. The combination of its hot surface plus those high ridges deliver drool-worthy char marks on meats and vegetables. It's available in a 9.5- and a 10.25-inch skillet and comes in 11 vibrant colors, but this red option is 18% off.

And while your main intent might be to buy a pricey cookware piece on a major discount, why not check out Le Creuset's on-sale accessories, too?

Le Creuset's mini cocotte is on sale for its lowest price in 30 days at just $22. This adorably-sized accessory is a tiny version of the classic cocotte, which means it can still retain heat — but cook small batches in nearly half the time. Think mini chicken pot pies, baked oats, and cobbler. However, you can also use the cocotte as a storage dish for fancy salt or as a serving dish for nuts.

Want to see what other Le Creuset pieces are on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale? Check out the rest of our picks below. And if you're in a real shopping mood, you have to check out the Gold Box deals section for cookware and kitchen must haves from other notable brands, too.

