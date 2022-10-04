Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Cuisinart, Calphalon, and More Up to 56% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale

It's wild to think that the holidays are right around the corner. Although it's tempting to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get the best deals on gifts, seasonal decor, and cooking essentials before the holiday season, Amazon is doing us one better by having a massive shopping event mid-October on almost everything you'll need in the kitchen up to 56% off.

With shipping delays and everyday expenses rising, spacing out your holiday shopping is a good way to go. And Amazon is closing the gap between its Prime Day sale this past summer and Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales by hosting its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event on October 11 and 12. The 48-hour shopping extravaganza is set to slash prices on a multitude of items across categories like fashion, electronics, home, and kitchen — and trust us, the deals will be good.

The two-day sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but we'll let you in on a secret: Anyone can shop these seriously good deals happening before the official sale gets underway. However, signing up for a Prime membership grants you access to even more sales, Prime Video, and free two-day shipping.

So how can you start saving right this second? Amazon's hidden Outlet storefront is actually filled with sales on cookware pieces, small kitchen appliances, food storage sets, and cooking knives and utensils starting at just $7. And don't be surprised if you find some popular brands on this list, too, like Cuisinart, T-Fal, Nordic Ware, Calphalon, and more.

Browse the list below to see all the great deals marked down ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — and don't forget to check back next week when the official sale begins.

Courtesy of Amazon

There's truly nothing better than filling your belly with a warm, cozy meal on a chilly day. Really anything from beef stew to shepherd's pie to green bean casserole will do, and to get those meals onto the dining table, you'll need the right cookware.

This large, four-quart Dutch oven is made with enameled cast iron to provide even heating ideal for thick, hearty meals. Plus, it can be used over the stove and in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're planning to make miniature sized chicken pot pie or French onion soup, you have to check out thesefun ramekinsthat come as a set of six. They're oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit as well to make desserts like crème brûlée, but you can also fill them with snacks and put them out for your next family gathering. Bonus: They're on sale for $14.

Prime Early Outlet Cookware Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Any home cook knows that using hard-working appliances is better than any sous chef. One popular item is this Chefman digital air fryer that has earned more than 6,600 five-star ratings. It's on sale and has a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount. How much of a discount? Up to 49% off. You can make pizza, wings, salmon, potstickers, and more.

Prime Early Outlet Appliance Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

With all the cooking you'll probably be doing this season, chances are you're going to need extra containers to store leftovers. This food storage container set from Anchor Hocking is made with glass, which is great to microwave right out of the refrigerator. Plus, it won't retain odors or stains, making this set look new for years. You get five containers with five airtight lids — all of which are dishwasher-safe.

Want to organize all the produce and snacks in the refrigerator? These plastic storage bins from ClearSpace will do the trick. The bins come as a set of four or eight, can be stacked on top of each other, and have openings on each side that act as a handle when grabbing items quickly. And if you need to tidy up your pantry, these can help keep items like spices and chips in their place for just $15.

Prime Early Outlet Storage Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Using the right knife while meal prepping ensures the best results. For example, take this santoku knife from Kuhn Rikon that can slice meats and vegetables like a pro. Its stainless steel blade is super sharp for precise cutting and prevents food from sticking to it. And when you're going to store it, just slip it into its protective sheath. Shop it while it's 25% off.

If you're starting fresh, a set of knives might be a better buy. This 15-piece set from popular Calphalon comes with everything you need to slice and dice. You'll get the essentials including a chef's, santoku, and serrated knives just to name a few.

Prime Early Outlet Cutlery and Utensil Deals