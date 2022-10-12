Furniture for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond Are Still Up to 70% Off for the Prime Early Access Sale

The holidays might be months away, but Amazon is having a massive sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get you in the festive spirit. The retailer has deals galore on everything for the home, kitchen, and beyond — and yes, that 100% includes top-rated furniture.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is the holiday kickoff you never knew you needed. It comes just a few months after this summer's Prime Day and a little over a month away from Black Friday, giving you extra time to shop for loved ones (and yourself). It's also a great opportunity to space out expensive purchases because we all need a little breathing room with inflation on the rise.

The sale also helps you find super popular items while they're still in stock and gives you a little cushion in case there are any shipping delays. But just a heads up — today, October 12, is the last day to shop these jaw-dropping deals on presents as well as items to spruce up your home before those big holiday gatherings, so time is of the essence.

You've probably already heard that the two-day sale has Prime member-exclusive deals, however, we're happy to report that anyone can shop the thousands of markdowns happening right now. However, if you do want to get the official shopping experience, think about signing up for a Prime membership. It will grant you access to those coveted deals only available for members, plus Prime Video and free two-day shipping.

And with all the family coming over for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and everything in between, it's time to upgrade the furniture for your kitchen, dining room, and living room. Thankfully, there are furniture markdowns aplenty for the Prime Early Access Sale with deals up to 70% off. You'll also find sales on top brands you know and love, including Ashley Furniture, Nathan James, Walker Edison, Zinus, and more starting at just $29. Get out your credit cards people, it's time to shop.

Prime Early Access Kitchen Furniture Deals

It's true, the kitchen is the heart of the home. However, getting those cozy meals on the table is somewhat less of an enjoyable experience when you're rushing to put the turkey in the oven or prep appetizers before the guests arrive. For anyone who understands that sentiment, you'll need kitchen furniture that can help with the cooking process by providing extra counter space and storage without taking up too much room. That's why a kitchen cart is a must.

This stylish kitchen cart gives you additional space to hold prepped food, chop vegetables, or put the final touches on dessert. It's also designed with a large cabinet complete with three shelves to store pots and pans, plus three small drawers on the side for utensils, menus, and more. It even has wheels to push it out of the way when you're done and comes with a paper towel holder on the side for quick cleanups. This white option is 56% off.

To buy: Homestyles Kitchen Cart, $227 (originally $521) at amazon.com

Need even more storage in the kitchen? No worries, thisfive-tier cart has you covered. Each shelf has a semi-deep design equipped to hold cooking oils, drinks, and pantry staples. And since it's just under 9 inches in width, you can easily roll this into tight spaces, say next to your oven or on the side of your island. This pick is available in white, gray, and black.

To buy: Spacekeeper Five-Tier Storage Cart, $32 with Prime (originally $60) at amazon.com

And when it's time to eat, sit everyone down at this dining table set from Zinus. The table has enough room to hold multiple dishes, and the two wooden benches can seat four people comfortably, however, some shoppers add two chairs on the end to accommodate six. People who live in small homes love this set because the benches can be pushed under the table, freeing up extra space. It's just one of many reasons why the bench set has more than 3,300 five-star ratings to date.

To buy: Zinus Becky Farmhouse Dining Table Bench Set, $255 (originally $400) at amazon.com

Instead of pulling out your holiday china from the attic year after year, why not just put them on display in this farmhouse-style cabinet from Ashley Furniture? It has a rustic appearance thanks to its sandy-warm wood and has little windows on the top cabinets that let guests peek inside. The bottom cabinet is ideal for miscellaneous kitchenware, dining items, or mismatched cups you've collected over the years.

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Drewmore Accent Cabinet, $270 (originally $400); amazon.com

Since people will eventually gravitate to the living room after dinner, having a stylish coffee tablefor everyone to rest their drinks is crucial. If not, you might have quite a few messes to clean up. This elegant-looking one from Nathan James is a vision (and looks more expensive than it is). The table has gold, modern legs and the faux marble top looks like the real thing. In fact, shoppers say that guests think it's real stone. The round design and tucked in legs takes up minimal room, making it ideal for small spaces. And get this: It's only $86 thanks to a hidden coupon to give you a double discount.

To buy: Nathan James Faux Marble Piper Coffee Table, $90 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Anyone who likes to enjoy a drink either with or at the end of a meal needs this gold bar cart. Not only will it stand out when guests arrive, it'll also store your liquor, wine bottles, and glassware, too. The bar cart has two shelves for extra storage or works as an appetizer station for people to grab nuts, olives, or bacon wrapped dates while mixing a drink.

To buy: FirsTime & Co. Francesca Bar Cart, $91 (originally $190) at amazon.com

There are several other furniture deals you need to check out before midnight tonight aka the end of the Prime Early Access Sale. Browse our list below for even more sales and head over to the Prime deals hub for even more discounts.

To buy: Armen Living Shelly Faux Leather Barstool, $117 (originally $241) at amazon.com

To buy: Walker Edison Fehr Bookmatch Buffet, $278 (originally $359) at amazon.com

To buy: Honey-Can-Do C End Table, $28 (originally $95) at amazon.com

To buy: Walker Edison Farmhouse Wood and Glass Buffet, $256 (originally $509) at amazon.com

To buy: Casual Home Kitchen Island, $127 (originally $201) at amazon.com

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Dining Set, $840 (originally $940); amazon.com