There Are Thousands of Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals Happening at Amazon, but These 65 Are the Best

Prepping your home for all the fall season — and all the family gatherings that come with it — calls for a few new kitchen must-haves. After all, you'll probably be cooking more hearty and even extravagant meals than you normally would, so enlisting cooking gadgets and durable cookware pieces to help with the process is crucial.

There are plenty of impressive kitchen tools, cookware pieces, and cutlery sets available to the masses, but if you've tried shopping for top-tier options, you know how expensive they can get. It's why you have to take advantage of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, starting today.

During the 48-hour event, Amazon is slashing prices of everything from smart home must-haves to fashion pieces, and of course, kitchen essentials. The big sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but truly anyone can shop these great deals. However, there are perks to signing up for a membership, like Prime Video and free two-day shipping, just to name a few.

As for the deals, you'll find markdowns on products from popular brands, like Staub, Calphalon, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and more. And in addition to cooking pieces, Amazon also has markdowns on kitchen furniture like bar carts and dining tables, plus outdoor patio sets, too. And it all starts at just $7.

Courtesy of Amazon

Starting in the heart of the home, these cookware deals are mouth-wateringly good with markdowns up to 62% off. Making fall stews, chilis, and other hearty meals come easy with cast iron pieces from coveted brands, like this Le Creuset Dutch oven and Staub's seasonal cocotte that's 43% off. You should also consider this cast iron dual handle pan from Lodge that has more than 8,500 five-star ratings and is extremely affordable at just $25. People have made everything including omelets, pizza, steak, and ratatouille, just to name a few.

Oh, and anyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate the bakeware pieces on sale as well. One popular pick is this Calphalon cake pan that's just $19 right now. It's made with alloy steel, which delivers that nonstick component and can also be cleaned in the dishwasher when you're done baking your multi-level cake or even a casserole.

Prime Early Access Cookware Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for a little helper, you don't need to drag a family member into the kitchen. These appliances are designed to save time and effort throughout the meal prep and baking process.

Take this KitchenAid stand mixer that's a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen world. It has a lifted-bowl design for easy access and comes with 10 different speed settings, so you can whip eggs, mix batter, and stir in ingredients with the push of a button. And air fryers have been on everyone's radar, including this one from Dash that has more than 3,700 five-star ratings and can make fries, breakfast burritos, wings, roasted zucchini, and more.

Prime Early Access Appliance Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Any home cook knows the importance of having a good set of kitchen knives to cut, dice, and slice. This J.A. Henckels knife set comes with 15 pieces, including a paring knife, a santoku knife, and a chef's knife — and the whole thing is 60% off. Another set to consider is this fun one from Cuisinart. The 12-piece set comes with various blade styles and are designed in pastel colors to brighten your kitchen, especially if on display on a mounted magnetic strip.

When it comes time to eat, use this stylish silverware set that has a gold finish and a minimalistic design. However, if yellow gold isn't your thing, the set of 20 is also available in black, rose gold, and even rainbow.

Prime Early Access Cutlery and Utensil Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're looking for tools to store leftovers or items to keep your kitchen tidy, you can find it all 50% off during the Amazon sale. Several food storage containers from fan-favorite Rubbermaid are on sale, including this set of five that's going for just $23. The Brilliance containers aced our product testing for its various size options, space-saving design, and air-tight seal just to name a few.

If one organization task involves your spice cabinet, take a look at this spice jar set. It comes with 24 glass jars to store all your spices, including rosemary, bay leaves, paprika, and more. And the set includes classy labels that stick onto the jar, helping you keep it all functional, organized, and cohesive-looking. This pick has more than 4,100 five-star ratings and is currently 40% off.

Prime Early Access Storage and Organization Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Cooking with fresh herbs is the ideal, but if you don't have a backyard space, a hydroponic garden is the next best thing. This popular AeroGarden hydroponic system lets you grow up to six plants and uses LED grow lights to create a flourishing garden, even in the middle of winter.

And anyone who's home is usually the go-to party spot needs a cool vibe, and this portable Sony speaker will do it. It has a 16-hour battery life and provides an epic bass-filled sound shoppers love. But at the end of the night, you'll need to tidy up, and you can totally fall back on this Hoover vacuum cleaner that sucks up dust, hair, crumbs, and more in a snap.

Prime Early Access Home Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Lastly, if you're in the market for a new dining table set that won't take up too much room, consider this dining bench option. The large table is great for family gatherings and comes with two bench seats that tuck underneath. As for refreshments, this stylish bar cart will hold your liquor bottles, ice bucket, and garnishes for your next get-together. The mid-century modern design is super cute and is 55% off at Amazon right now.

However, if you're taking the party outdoors while it's still comfortably cool, you'll need an outdoor patio set. This comfortable one brings a loveseat, two chairs, and a table for $140. But anyone who just needs an additional piece should consider this stylish loveseat from Signature Design by Ashley. The Amazon bestseller has a coastal appearance thanks to its light, eucalyptus wood frame and khaki cushions. And it's $423 off.

Prime Early Access Furniture Deals