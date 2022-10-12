I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends

Keep reading below to see my top picks and why they made the list. And if you're looking to peruse the sale even more before it ends tonight, you can check out the entire deals page here .

If you've already shopped this sale, you'll know it's exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you want to get in on the good deals. With only hours left, snap up these last minute faves not only before they lose their discount, but before they totally sell out.

Now that it's the tail-end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale , I've gone ahead and rounded up some last-minute deals on items that have caught my eye. I've rounded up 13 items from popular brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Vitamix, Instant Pot and more. I'm a big proponent of a good mix of practical sale-buying along with a few random splurges, so you'll find anything from these mini cocottes, to these affordable Swedish dish towels below.

Nearly every single day I come across a kitchen product I want, especially since sifting through the endless pool of options is my job. When a sale comes around, you'd think I'd already have an organized list of things I'd snap up in a heartbeat, but that hasn't been the case — up until today.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Courtesy of Amazon $21 (was $30) at Amazon It's true that everyone needs a cast iron skillet, and I'm in desperate need of another one. They hold heat exceptionally well, can go from stovetop to oven, and the oil-seasoned surface helps boost the flavor of every dish. This Lodge option is no exception, it has over 50,100 perfect ratings, and is the perfect size for versatility at 10.25 inches. Sear fish, bake up biscuits, or make a large apple Dutch baby to kick off fall. The options are virtually endless.

Mora 6-Piece Ceramic Ramekin Set Courtesy of Amazon $27 (was $29) at Amazon I've been eyeing this set of cream speckled ramekins for a while now, but it can be hard to justify them as an everyday purchase since they're an occasional piece of cookware. Now that they're on sale, I'm more than ready to grab a few of these to add to my collection. They they're made out of ceramic and have an 8-ounce capacity. They're dishwasher-, oven-, microwave-, and freezer-safe, and perfect for individual dishes like toasted mac and cheese, fruity apple crumbles, and flakey pot pies.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender Courtesy of Amazon $400 with Prime (was $630) at Amazon This blender has been such a necessity in my kitchen that I know I'll need to snap up another as soon as I've got my own place. It blends and emulsifies anything you need it to, from nut butters and nut-based sauces, to dates, frozen fruit, hollandaise sauce, or fibrous vegetable soups – you'll have a smooth velvety texture in minutes. This is all thanks to its durable stainless steel blades and powerful motor. Plus, it's pretty quiet and very easy to control with the dial and pulsing option.

Y Yhy Pasta Bowls Courtesy of Amazon $31 with coupon (was $50) at Amazon I'm snapping up more pasta bowls this year because they're easily the most versatile piece of dishware I own. I throw anything from salads, grain bowls, pasta dishes, to soups in these and they somehow turn out to be the perfect size and shape each time. These Y Yhy bowls have over 9,000 perfect ratings and come in simple chic colors like white, black, blue, and gray. Shoppers also say they're "perfect for everything."

ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set Courtesy of Amazon $21 with coupon and Prime (was $42) at Amazon A good mortar and pestle has been on my list for a while, mostly so that I can make pesto the traditional way. Because you avoid the excess heat from appliances with motors, as well as have better control of the grind, you can make the silkiest and smoothest sauces, dips, and spreads. This set has a 2-cup capacity mortar with an unpolished granite finish, and a pestle that is large enough to hold firmly in your hand (rather than your fingers) for easier grinding. Use it for pestos, guacamole, whole spices, and more.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Courtesy of Amazon $75 with Prime (was $130) at Amazon My parents don't have an air fryer, and I'm determined to get them one for the holidays (hoping they're not reading this!). This Instant Pot has been a long-standing favorite amongst shoppers and my colleagues. That's mostly because this air fryer is large enough to fill a ton of food, and also because it has a 4-in-1 capability. You can air fry, bake, roast and reheat using its sleek one-touch button programs. The basket and tray is also nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about scrubbing away after use.

Ball Mason Jar Set Courtesy of Amazon $16 (was $17) at Amazon Everyone needs a set of Mason jars, and as soon as you realize it, it feels like you always have room for more. From storing jams, broths, and chia seed breakfast puddings, to canning your summer tomatoes — the Ball jars do it all. They're a classic due to their extra air-tight seal and handy see-through glass. This pack has two 32-ounce wide mouth jars and two 16-ounce wide-mouth jars, making them a versatile addition to your kitchen.

Krups Precise Flat Burr Coffee Grinder Courtesy of Amazon $43 with Prime (was $166) at Amazon Coffee brewers, whether drip, press, or even an espresso machine, can feel more reasonable than buying a grinder. But the truth is, a good cup of coffee starts at the grinds. I've only recently gotten into coffee so when I was looking for a grinder, I needed one that was effective but not so complex that I'm intimidated. Luckily, this Krups one fits the bill, and I plan on buying another as a gift. It isn't too expensive and it grinds smooth and consistently, so you're not compromising on efficiency. Plus, you can select the fineness of the grind and how much you want to grind at a time. I'm a big fan.

J.A. Henckels 20-Piece Knife Block Set Courtesy of Amazon $160 with Prime (was $285) at Amazon I'm not someone who geeks out on knives (bakeware is more of my thing) but I can appreciate when I find a good set, especially if it's on sale. This Henckels set is filled with everything you'd need and more: two paring knives, a utility knife, boning knife, utility knife, santoku knife, chef's knife, bread knife, carving knife, a steak knife set, a honing steel, kitchen shears, and a wooden block. Crafted with stainless steel and triple-riveted handles, they're durable enough for long-term use.

Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids Courtesy of Amazon $42 with Prime (was $60) at Amazon My food prep and storage game have been slacking since this summer, mostly because I never felt like I had the time or the right containers for it. Luckily, I came across these Rubbermaid ones, and I immediately added them to my wishlist. I love that they're sleek, leakproof, BPA-free, are dishwasher-, freezer-, fridge-, and microwave-safe. They've also got a vent at the top to help with circulation, and the set comes with six different sizes.

Ironwood Gourmet Large End Grain Acacia Wood Cutting Board Courtesy of Amazon $60 (was $80) at Amazon My wood cutting board is…old. If you take care of it right, wooden cutting boards can last for years to come, especially if they're made with high-quality materials. This Ironwood board is an essential that I want to pick up, since it's made with end-grain wood. This means it's less susceptible to cracking or other forms of wear and tear. This board requires minimal maintenance, just warm soapy water and a good air-dry.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths Courtesy of Amazon $13 (was $18) at Amazon I had to get practical here for a moment, since I fly through dish towels so frequently this time of year. This is the perfect thing to snap up on sale because you know you'll use them. I've been wanting to try these Swedish dishcloths since they're so highly-rated (they have 35,000 perfect ratings). Their sustainable materials allow them to absorb 20 times their weight in liquid, plus you can reuse them over and over after throwing them in the washing machine.