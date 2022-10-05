Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Cookware Deals Before Its Prime Early Access Sale—These Are 10 Editor-Approved Finds From Le Creuset Dutch ovens to All-Clad skillets. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now's the time to add some top-notch cookware to your kitchen so you can sear, sauteé, and braise with confidence this holiday season. Why? Because Amazon has already slashed prices across its site before its Prime Early Access sale officially starts on October 11 and 12, including plenty of must-have kitchen equipment. Prices start as low as $13, with high-end editor-loved brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Misen, Cuisinart, and more included in the mix. You'll find unbeatable discounts of up to 41% off skillets, Dutch ovens, sheet pans, and grill pans that are sure to streamline holiday prep this year. While there's no shortage of deals to snap up before the two-day shopping extravaganza, we've skimmed through the site and plucked out our 10 favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about them, and add any that catch your eye to your cart before prices jump back up. You'll find unbeatable discounts of up to 41% off skillets, Dutch ovens, sheet pans, and grill pans that are sure to streamline holiday prep this year. While there's no shortage of deals to snap up before the two-day shopping extravaganza, we've skimmed through the site and plucked out our 10 favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about them, and add any that catch your eye to your cart before prices jump back up. Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet Courtesy of Amazon $21 (was $30) at Amazon If you have yet to own a quality cast iron skillet, this classic pre-seasoned Lodge pick is calling your name. Currently $9 off, it's Amazon's bestselling skillet, with a large 10.25-inch capacity that's perfect for searing steaks, baking pan pizzas, and crisping vegetables on the stove. With proper care, it should last you a lifetime. Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven Courtesy of Amazon $288 (was $360) at Amazon With soup and stew season upon us, there's no better time to snap up a prized Le Creuset Dutch oven for less. The brand's 3.5-quart pot is currently $72 off and features a capacity that will come in handy for boiling pasta, crafting sauces, and prepping homemade chicken stock. Plus, the deep indigo color will make a statement on your stovetop. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set Courtesy of Amazon $70 (was $110) at Amazon We love a two-for-one special, and that's what makes this All-Clad frying pan set such an incredible steal. For only $70, you get two durable nonstick skillets: an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. Each pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is perfect for crispy fried eggs, seared fish, and caramelized veggies. All-Clad Tri-Ply 3-Quart Saucepan Courtesy of Amazon $120 (was $180) at Amazon Craft simple syrup, brown butter, and heat small batches of soup with this small-but-mighty 3-quart saucepan from All-Clad. Compatible with all cooktops, it has a durable stainless steel body that's oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making it great for both stovetop and oven-ready meals. It has over 1,700 glowing ratings, with Amazon shoppers saying it's "worth every penny." Cuisinart Mesh Strainers, Set of 3 Courtesy of Amazon $13 (was $22) at Amazon A dependable set of strainers is one of the most underrated tools in a cook's kitchen, and right now you can grab this three-piece Cuisinart set for as little as $13. With over 20,000 five-star ratings, these customer-loved strainers are dishwasher-safe and range in size from a small that 3.12 inches option to a large that's 7.87 inches. Whether it's washing veggies, draining pasta, or topping desserts with powdered sugar, you'll find yourself constantly reaching for them. Score this set for 41% off right now. Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Courtesy of Amazon $83 (was $133) at Amazon Looking to make big batches for a gathering or meal prep? You're in luck. Lodge's beloved Dutch oven is 37% off right now. Featuring a porcelain-enameled cast iron design, this 6-quart pick is perfect for curries, crusty loaves, pot pies, and more. Plus, its pumpkin color can act as a beautiful centerpiece on your dining table for fall dinner parties. Shoppers call it a "must-have kitchen staple" that's versatile for cooking and baking tasks. Misen 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Courtesy of Amazon $39 with coupon (was $65) at Amazon Misen's cookware has become an editor-loved favorite for a reason, and now's your chance to snap up the brand's versatile frying pan for 40% off. A three-layer nonstick coating, large 10-inch cooking surface, and even heat distribution make it a great go-to for fluffy scrambled eggs, pan-seared dumplings, and stir-fries without needing another pan. Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baker's Delight Set Courtesy of Amazon $33 (was $52) at Amazon If you're missing a dependable cookie sheet set for crispy Brussels sprouts, large sheet cakes, and whole roasted chicken, then consider this three-piece set from Nordic Ware. It's Amazon's bestseller in its category, with a versatile aluminum design and rimmed edges that won't warp or wear over time. You get a quarter sheet, half sheet, and a jelly roll for only $33, which is an absolute steal. Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Courtesy of Amazon $14 (was $20) at Amazon If you want your fried eggs, steaks, and grilled cheese sandwiches to slide right off your pan, then pick up this nonstick skillet from Carote. Measuring 8 inches, this multipurpose pan is truly nonstick thanks to a sturdy five-layer construction. It also has a lightweight build that heats and crisps quickly and evenly. Pick yours up for just $14. Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Courtesy of Amazon $22 (was $33) at Amazon You don't need to fire up the barbecue to achieve grill-level chars. This square grill pan from Lodge is your ticket to perfectly crispy burgers, flame-kissed salmon, and diner-level paninis right from your stovetop. Its 10.5-inch square cooking surface is great for prepping a larger meal, and the handle makes it easy to pull off the stove. Shop it for $22 right now. 