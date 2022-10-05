Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Cookware Deals Before Its Prime Early Access Sale—These Are 10 Editor-Approved Finds

Now's the time to add some top-notch cookware to your kitchen so you can sear, sauteé, and braise with confidence this holiday season. Why? Because Amazon has already slashed prices across its site before its Prime Early Access sale officially starts on October 11 and 12, including plenty of must-have kitchen equipment.

Prices start as low as $13, with high-end editor-loved brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Misen, Cuisinart, and more included in the mix. You'll find unbeatable discounts of up to 41% off skillets, Dutch ovens, sheet pans, and grill pans that are sure to streamline holiday prep this year.

While there's no shortage of deals to snap up before the two-day shopping extravaganza, we've skimmed through the site and plucked out our 10 favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about them, and add any that catch your eye to your cart before prices jump back up.