Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

October is here, which means we're entering a marathon of holiday gatherings — from Halloween to Friendsgiving to Hanukkah.. You'll need sharp, versatile, and reliable knives to streamline all of your meal prep to come. Fortunately, Amazon just slashed the prices on a handful of top-notch knives ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11 through October 12. It's full of incredible Prime Day-level steals on all things kitchen and home, from cast iron pans and luxury cookware to countertop appliances and gadgets.

Also similar to Prime Day, this two-day event is designed for Prime members. You'll want to make sure you're signed into your account to take part in the best deals. (Some sales will be available to non-subscribers, but since signing up for a 30-day trial is free, why wouldn't you?)

The 48-hour sale is a week away, but you can start saving right now. We're already found steak knives, chef's knives, paring knives, and knife block sets deeply discounted at up to 50% off. From affordable editor-loved brands like Henckels, Misen, and Cuisinart, to high-end picks from Zwilling, you won't want to sleep on these early deals.

Prices start as low as $10, and we've already found nine must-have deals to shop before Amazon's Prime Access Sale. No matter if you're a seasoned home cook, knife novice, or somewhere in between — you're bound to find a fit for your kitchen.

Keep scrolling to get the rundown on some of our favorite early knife deals to shop now.