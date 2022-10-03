Lifestyle Kitchen Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Prices start at just $11. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon October is here, which means we're entering a marathon of holiday gatherings — from Halloween to Friendsgiving to Hanukkah.. You'll need sharp, versatile, and reliable knives to streamline all of your meal prep to come. Fortunately, Amazon just slashed the prices on a handful of top-notch knives ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11 through October 12. It's full of incredible Prime Day-level steals on all things kitchen and home, from cast iron pans and luxury cookware to countertop appliances and gadgets. Cuisinart's Colorful Knife Set That Has 18,400 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $15 Also similar to Prime Day, this two-day event is designed for Prime members. You'll want to make sure you're signed into your account to take part in the best deals. (Some sales will be available to non-subscribers, but since signing up for a 30-day trial is free, why wouldn't you?) The 48-hour sale is a week away, but you can start saving right now. We're already found steak knives, chef's knives, paring knives, and knife block sets deeply discounted at up to 50% off. From affordable editor-loved brands like Henckels, Misen, and Cuisinart, to high-end picks from Zwilling, you won't want to sleep on these early deals. Prices start as low as $10, and we've already found nine must-have deals to shop before Amazon's Prime Access Sale. No matter if you're a seasoned home cook, knife novice, or somewhere in between — you're bound to find a fit for your kitchen. Keep scrolling to get the rundown on some of our favorite early knife deals to shop now. Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Metallic Knife Set with Blade Guards Courtesy of Amazon $24 (was $65) at Amazon A sleek metallic design and sharp edges make this 12-piece Cuisinart set an attractive asset in any kitchen. It comes complete with a host of knives, like an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch serrated knife, and 8-inch bread knife, plus corresponding blade guards for protection. For just $24 you get 12 knives, making this item one of the best early deals we've seen. Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block Courtesy of Amazon $158 (was $200) at Amazon This 15-piece set from Calphalon is equipped with all of the essentials you'll need to cook with confidence, plus a few extra features. A paring knife, santoku knife, chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and an attractive knife block to store it in for just $158. You'll be able to cut steak, finely chop herbs, and cube veggies without needing another set. Plus the knife block has a built-in sharpener to hone your blades every time you use them. Snap it up for 21% off. Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Coated Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $15 with coupon (was $20) at Amazon If you're a beginner in the kitchen, this colorful 12-piece Cuisinart knife set is perfect for you. For $15, you get an 8-inch chef's knife, serrated knife, and slicing knife, plus a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, and a 7-inch santoku knife, as well as corresponding knife guards protect the blade and your hands from cuts when not in use. And since these versatile knives each have nonstick coatings, they're a breeze to clean. Victorinox Classic 6-Piece Serrated Steak Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $33 (was $55) at Amazon Whether you love steak or vegetables, a durable set of steak knives will prove useful in the kitchen. Take this six-piece set from Victorinox, for example, which is dependable, sharp, and available for 40% less right now. Complete with a serrated edge and a comfortable grip, shoppers confirm it "cuts through steak like butter," but is equally as great for slicing through tomatoes, celery, and other kinds of meat. Henckels 4-Inch Solution Paring Knife Courtesy of Amazon $11 (was $15) at Amazon A good paring knife is crucial when dealing with any type of delicate kitchen prep. Consider this $11 option from Henckels, with a 4-inch stainless steel blade, lightweight feel, and thick handle. From perfectly peeled fruit and thinly sliced veggies to deboning fish, its sharp and mighty design makes it a standout kitchen knife. Shoppers give it over 500 five-star ratings, calling it the "best knife for the price" that comes in handy for small kitchen jobs. Imarku 8-Inch Japanese Chef's Knife Courtesy of Amazon $24 with coupon (was $50) at Amazon With over 7,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this sleek Japanese chef's knife, and for good reason. A sturdy 8-inch carbon steel blade, curved wooden handle, and balanced weight make it great for handling tough proteins or finely chopping greens. Plus, its flat edge is also great for adding prepped foods into the pan. Score it for an additional 30% off with a coupon applied at checkout. Zwilling Twin Signature 3-Piece German Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $140 (was $188) at Amazon A paring knife, chef's knife, and utility knife are among the most used blades in your kitchen. And if you don't have a reliable set, this three-piece option from Zwilling is currently $40 off. You'll get a quality 4-inch paring knife, 6-inch utility knife, and an 8-inch chef's knife that will last you for years to come. Customers call it a "great minimal knife set." Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $79 (was $160) at Amazon Another great 15-piece set? This Cuisinart pick. Over 8,800 Amazon shoppers praise it for its rugged build, great value, and versatility. It comes with every tool you could possibly need, from a chef's knife and bird's beak knife to a santoku, steak knife, and kitchen shears. Plus, the shiny white handles make it a great addition to your countertop. Shop it for 50% less. Farberware Triple Riveted 6-Piece Steak Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $14 (was $15) at Amazon Shoppers say this Faberware set is the "best deal for the money." Each knife has a sharp serrated 4.5-inch carbon steel blade that delivers exceptional cuts on steak, produce, and more. They can be cleaned with just hot water and a good scrub, and at just $13 for a set of six knives, the price is quite unbeatable. There are so many other great kitchen items to shop before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale arrives. Head to the retailer to take advantage of these amazing deals and start planning your buys. Shop More Amazon Deals: Now's the Time to Get a Pumpkin Carving Kit, and These 7 Are on Sale at Amazon Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale Whoa, There Are Tons of Mops on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $12 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit