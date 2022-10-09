We Found Tons of KitchenAid Deals Hiding in Amazon's Sale Section—Here Are the Ones to Buy

The KitchenAid brand has been a mainstay in the food world for quite some time thanks to its high-powered mixers and thoughtfully designed accessories and tools. My KitchenAid stand mixer has been truckin' for nearly two decades, but there's no denying that they can be expensive.

KitchenAid products (especially the mixers, in my opinion) are well worth the investment, though it's always nice to snap them up on a discount if you can. And with a sale like Amazon's Prime Early Access, it's the perfect time to keep an eye out for deals.

Now that the first-ever holiday kickoff sale is just a few days away, discounts on tons of KitchenAid products are already flowing in. From the brand's classic appliances, like its stand or hand mixers, to tons of useful tools like knives and a garlic press — there's a helpful option for every part of your kitchen. You can grab items for as low as $7, with discounts as high as over half off.

We've rounded up 25 of the best KitchenAid deals below to shop, so if you've been looking to snap up one of its products for a while, now's your chance. Keep reading to see the top options, and keep an eye out on the deals page for when the Prime Early Access Sale begins on October 11.

Prime Early Access KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid is surely best known for its high-speed mixers and for a good reason. The Artisan Series 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for 24% off right now. The 10 speed settings work for every type of recipe, from gentle mixing of cake batters to tough dough kneading. "KitchenAid is without a doubt the best mixer on the market. So happy with my purchase," one shopper wrote, with another adding, "[I] have wanted one of these for well over 10 years and finally bought one. Absolutely love it!"

It comes with a tilt head, which means you lift the head up to switch out attachments and add ingredients. And speaking of attachments, this mixer comes with three: a paddle, whisk, and a dough hook.

If you want to hold a touch more volume and tilt mixers aren't your thing, you can also snap up the 6-quart bowl-lift stand mixer. Instead of tilting, you use the toggle to lift the machine up, giving you space between the bowl and the bottom of the mixer. KitchenAid also has a discount running on its retro-looking hand mixer if you want something that's portable and easy to stow away.

Snap up attachments for your mixer while they're on sale. This marked-down 5-blade spiralizer attachment has garnered over 4,400 perfect ratings since it peels, cores, and slices too, and this 3-blade prep slicer and shredder attachment is also 39% off. It comes with a slicing blade, shredding blade, and a coarse shredding blade. Both attachments are compatible with all KitchenAid mixers, and they're dishwasher-safe for simple cleanup. One person wrote this was the "best attachment for the stand mixer," while another touted it as "worth the price."

KitchenAid also makes some of the best everyday tools. And one that's super underrated is this masher, which is just $14. You can use it to mash potatoes, turnips, or even crumble ground meat or sausage. Another great buy for all of your crusty, cheesy pizzas and flatbreads is the classic pizza wheel, and you can snap it up for as little as $7. Shoppers love the kitchen shears too, which have over 39,000 five-star ratings. They come with super sharp blades and a protective cover, that way you can store them easily.

We can't forget about KitchenAid's textiles either. Dozens of options, from oven mini oven mitts to kitchen towels, are on sale right now. Snap up this multicolored set of dish towels with a discount as high as 47% off. They come in a pack of four, so you can place them throughout your kitchen or keep backups while others are in the wash.

These cotton pot holders are a fan-favorite, especially since they come with a silicone grip. "Very heat-resistant, the grippers are a nice touch for stability in removing hot food from the oven," a user said. Another shopper noted they loved them so much that they used them as stocking stuffers last year. You can't miss out on a classic pair of oven mitts either, and this option with silicone grips is 57% off right now.

With tons of deals on all of their bestsellers and helpful tools, you can't miss out. Snap up any one of these favorites on a discount ahead of the busy holiday season. But don't wait, since deals can fluctuate before a sale's big day.

More Prime Early Access KitchenAid Deals

