Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is less than a week away, and we've been scouting the excess of deals ahead of the big event. From classic cookware like knife sets and sheet pans to high-tech coffee makers and air fryers, Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of items — and the markdowns are just beginning.

To help you cut through the options, we've narrowed it down to 25 deals from different categories that span across your kitchen space. No matter if you're searching for new cookware to help with holiday gatherings, gifts for your favorite home cook, or something special to experiment with in the kitchen, you'll find it here.

You'll want to have a Prime Account to soak up some of the best discounts on the actual sale days (October 11 through October 12), so be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't a member now. Then scroll down to see the dozens of impressive deals you can start snagging now.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Everyone needs cookware and bakeware, whether it's a full set or a few additions to round out a collection. Luckily, essentials like this 9-by-13 inch sheet pan from Nordic Ware are marked down by 46%. It's big enough to fit a ton of things, like cookie dough balls, roasted vegetables, or sheet pan dinners, but not too big that it's challenging to store or maneuver in the oven.

You can also snap up cookware sets from Calphalon, like the brand's standard 10-piece set or stackable 15-piece set that are both discounted over 20% off They're the perfect beginner setup, since they're easy to use, easy to store, and have just about all the basics for a well-rounded kitchen. Or if you need just a few extra helpers for holiday dishes, snap up this Lodge Dutch oven for under $100, or grab a smaller set from All-Clad for $70.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

With so many different appliances on the market, it's no surprise that there are thousands of options on Amazon's pages. Some of the fall essentials are on sale, however, ready to upgrade all of your cozy meals.

For the ultimate sense of comfort, you can't go wrong with a Crockpot slow cooker, and this one is 30% off right now. With over 7,200 perfect ratings, shoppers use it to cook up saucy stews, chilis, and soups for belly-warming dishes. And, speaking of soups — blend up your creamy squash, mushroom, or tomato soups with an immersion blender from Mueller Austria while it's on sale, or go for the multitasker with the Vitamix Explorian blender.

Best Cutlery and Utensil Deals

With cooking and baking comes all of the prepwork, and the proper knives and tools can make all the difference. For a full knife block set, grab the bestelling 15-piece one from Cuisinart while it's half off. It has a sleek design that'll look great on the counter, plus with over 13,200 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they're sharp and functional.

Snap up the Zwilling three-piece knife set if you only need a few staples, like a paring knife, utility knife, and chef's knife. And if you want a fresh new chef's knife, the 52% off discount from Imarku is unbeatable, plus it's the number one bestseller in Japanese Gyutou knives. You can also save on everyday items we tend to forget about, like this can opener from KitchenAid.

Best Dining and Entertaining Deals

With the fall comes hosting and a whole lot of eating and drinking. This mini serving tongs set is a cute addition to your holiday appetizer boards, and it's 41% off right now. You can also snap up other fun additions like the PG Moscow Mule mug set for festive drinks while it's on sale, or these taco stands if you want to serve some tasty bites at some of your fall get-togethers.

Best Kitchen Tech and Organization Deals

An organized kitchen is essential as we get busier and busier with each month. Thankfully, there are tons of products on the market to make our lives easier, whether they literally help us organize or their technology helps us feel less overwhelmed.

An Amazon Echo Dot is an underrated way to keep calm in the kitchen ahead of and during the holidays, and it's 50% off right now. From setting timers, to converting measurements, and telling us quick substitutes, it's become an essential in some of our editors' spaces.

Other storage tools, like these bestselling refrigerator organizer bins from Hoojo, makes it easy to separate and keep track of items in your space. Place the set of eight in your fridge to divide leftovers, condiments, drinks, and more can be right where you need them. And, you can store those leftovers in this 18-piece glass container set that's under $35 right now.

