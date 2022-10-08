Amazon Quietly Discounted Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Dutch Ovens Up to 62% Off Before Its October Prime Sale

It's time to bring out the Dutch ovens, cocottes, and stock pots because fall is here. But if you don't have a go-to pot yet, don't fear — Amazon is dropping impressive deals on tons of fall kitchen essentials from top brands right now before its massive holiday sale takes place in a couple of days.

It doesn't matter what kind of comfort food you're into, a Dutch oven is arguably one of the best tools in the kitchen to perfect hearty stews, braises, and more. Cast iron Dutch ovens are known for their ability to evenly heat and hold on to that temperature, ensuring that your meals are cooked all the way through.

These are just a few reasons why people love 'em, but depending on the brand, these hefty pots can get pricey. Good news for you: Amazon is having its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale filled with deals on kitchen appliances, cutlery, furniture, and cookware, including coveted Dutch ovens. Let this October event act as a buffer between Amazon's Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Read: You can start your holiday shopping early and gift yourself a few items, too.

The 48-hour shopping extravaganza is a Prime member-exclusive sale, but there are tons of unofficial Prime Early Access Sale deals happening on October 11 and 12, so you can get in on the fun too. But if you want to get the true shopping experience, consider signing up for Prime to shop even more deals and enjoy free two-day shipping.

Don't want to wait until the official start of the Amazon sale? Great, because you don't have to. Amazon is already slashing prices on popular Dutch ovens from top brands like Lodge, Le Creuset, Crockpot, and more up to 62% off.

Prime Early Access Dutch Oven Deals

Whether you're a seasoned home cook or are just starting out, you've probably heard about Lodge cookware. The cast iron brand is a favorite because of its reasonable price, versatility, and amazing cooking abilities. Cooking with Lodge pieces will make you feel like a professional — the cooking results speak for themselves.

So when a Lodge Dutch oven goes on sale, you take it. This bestselling enameled Dutch oven has a decent 3-quart capacity to make anything from chicken thighs to risotto. The stylish cookware piece can be used on a gas or induction stove and can be put in the oven to bake bread or shepherd's pie up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. And right now, this pick is up to 26% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $72 (originally $97) at amazon.com

Another Lodge piece that you have to consider is its Double Dutch Oven that comes with a 5-quart pot and a lid that doubles as a 10.25-inch skillet. We know, it's ingenious, which is why it has more than 10,800 five-star ratings to date. Despite this dual feature, the Dutch oven looks like a classic option made with pre-seasoned cast iron that develops a patina to prevent food from sticking. This pick also has dual handles, making it easy to hold (cast iron pots can be heavy!) and transport from the oven to the dining table.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 50 Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $50 (originally $76) at amazon.com

If you want a really large Dutch oven to cater to the whole family and then some, consider this 7-quart option from Crockpot. This piece is deep, allowing shoppers to make items like sourdough bread, soups, coq au vin, pot roast, and lamb shanks, as well as batches of sloppy Joes, beef chili, and stew. It has a round construction, making it easy to get every last drop out of the pot and comes in nine colors, but this gray option is 62% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $53 (originally $140) at amazon.com

Lastly, this super popular Le Creuset Dutch oven is a home cook's dream. It's a piece that'll last a lifetime — and chances are, you'll want it for that long. The Dutch oven has a large 5.5-quart capacity, a smooth enamel finish, and extensive heating capabilities to make everything from casseroles to slow cooking stews. This gift-worthy Dutch oven is up to 20% off at Amazon right now, but who knows how long it will be at this great price.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $336 (originally $420) at amazon.com

There are tons of other Dutch oven deals to choose from right now. Browse through the rest of our list below ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. And don't forget to check back on October 11 and 12 for more discounts worthy of every home cook.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Victoria 4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $44 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Spice by Tia Mowry 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Amazon Basics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $50 (originally $54) at amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $90) at amazon.com