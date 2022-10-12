Lifestyle Kitchen You Don't Have Long to Get One of These Impressive Mop Deals from Shark, Swiffer, and More Prices start at $20 and end tonight. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Everyone's kitchen floors need a good scrub before the holiday season kicks off. Having the best mop is key for deep cleaning and regular maintenance, and that's why we went ahead and rounded up some of the best deals available during Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale. We've found discounts as high as 43% off on some of the most popular cleaning brands, like Shark, Swiffer, and more. You can save on some of Amazon's bestselling brands too, like O-Cedar and SprayMop. No matter whether you're looking for a simple mop set-up, a steam mop, an electric mop, spray mop, or a spin mop, we've got you covered. 15 Smart Kitchen Cleaning Tools for Home Cooks You can score some of the best deals right now if you're a Prime member, since this sale is an exclusive event. Set up a free account with a 30-day trial, or stick around for some of the other site-wide sales. With discounts similar to Prime Days of the past, give your floors a little TLC and snap up your most-loved mop now while it's on super sale. Read on below to see some of the best discounts on this cleaning essential, or check out the entire Prime Early Access Sale before it ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT. OApier Steam Mop Courtesy of Amazon $45 with coupon (was $70) at Amazon This mop is known not only for its effective cleaning, but also its incredibly sleek design. Since it's a steam mop, it uses hot water to wipe away gunk and dander off of your floors. It reaches boiling point in just 20 seconds and starts dispensing steam as soon as you start moving it. Bosheng Mop and Bucket Wringer Set Courtesy of Amazon $34 with coupon (was $50) at Amazon This style of mop is a classic for a reason — it's simple and easy to use. And this Bosheng set comes with everything you need, from a mop with reusable pads to a bucket with a specially designed wringing lid. Plus, it's compact enough for easy storage. Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop Courtesy of Amazon $52 with Prime (was $90) at Amazon This steam mop is lightweight at just 3.5 pounds before water, and has an extra-large mop surface area that's roughly 11 inches by 6.25 inches. Plus, it comes with a triple-layered microfiber pad that's washable. Use it on your hardwood floors, tile, laminate or vinyl. O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Courtesy of Amazon $49 (was $60) at Amazon This O-Cedar mop is one of Amazon's bestselling options with over 57,200 five-star ratings. It comes with a bucket you fill with water and a separate section for spinning, where you insert the microfiber mop head and press the pedal to wring it out. It's safe for all hard surfaces, and the mop head spins in different directions to fit into tight spaces. Turbo Microfiber Mop Cleaning System Courtesy of Amazon $31 (was $50) at Amazon This mop system is another simple choice that comes with a flat mop and two types of reusable pads: soft microfiber ones and scrubbers for tougher jobs. Amazon shoppers love it, and it has 15,000 perfect reviews. You can use it as a wet or dry mop, plus its 360-degree-design makes it easy to swivel into tight corners. Shark Steam Pocket Mop Courtesy of Amazon $51 with Prime (was $90) at Amazon It's no secret that shoppers love Shark's cleaning products, and this mop is no exception. This steam mop comes with two microfiber pads, a filling flask, and a quick-release swivel cord, which you can remove for streamlined storage. What's more, the microfiber pads fully wrap around the whole mop head, making them double-sided and extra secure. Vmai Cordless Electric Spin Mop Courtesy of Amazon $120 with coupon (was $200) at Amazon If you're looking for a heavy-duty clean, the Vmai electric spin mop is your best bet. It's completely cordless, which means you can go from room to room without worrying about moving too far away from an electrical outlet. To use it, you attach one of the two types of mop pads provided, add water or a solution to the bottom cavity, and press the battery-powered button to start cleaning. O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop Courtesy of Amazon $23 (was $28) at Amazon If you're looking for something more than a regular ol' flat floor mop, this affordable O-Cedar one is a solid option. It comes with a flat rectangular mop head, reusable dual-sided pads, and a cavity for your cleaning solution. It's easy to use, since you just press the button to release the solution on the floor, and push the mop back and forth to clean. Yocada Sponge Mop Courtesy of Amazon $20 with Prime (was $30) at Amazon This Yocada mop works well with uneven floors, since the sponge can mold over each crevice and surface. It also comes with a height-adjustable pole, two sponge heads, and a squeegee to help you squeeze out water. PurSteam Steam Mop Courtesy of Amazon $70 (was $79) at Amazon This mop is a bestseller in Amazon's list for steam mops, not only because it's an effective mop, but also because it comes with a built-in steamer and 10 different attachments. You can change the mop head to options like a window squeegee, small brush, scraper, or a double brush tool. Conliwell Microfiber Mop Courtesy of Amazon $21 with coupon (was $33) at Amazon This simple mop comes with a reusable wet or dry pad to help pick up spills, debris, or dust. This simple mop comes with a reusable wet or dry pad to help pick up spills, debris, or dust. Not only that, but you also get a scraper to help remove dust, dirt, and dander from the pad. Its swivel head and low profile design make it easy to move anywhere, as well as stow away. Swiffer WetJet Mop Starter Kit Courtesy of Amazon $24 (was $26) at Amazon This handy Swiffer WetJet starter kit is a spray mop that comes with one mop, six heavy-duty mopping pad refills, four regular mopping pad refills, one bottle of cleaning solution, and four batteries to help get you started. Its nifty designcleans your hardwood, laminate, and tile floors with streak-free ease, especially since the pads come with a strip of special material to help catch dirt and debris. 