You Don't Have Long to Get One of These Impressive Mop Deals from Shark, Swiffer, and More

Everyone's kitchen floors need a good scrub before the holiday season kicks off. Having the best mop is key for deep cleaning and regular maintenance, and that's why we went ahead and rounded up some of the best deals available during Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale.

We've found discounts as high as 43% off on some of the most popular cleaning brands, like Shark, Swiffer, and more. You can save on some of Amazon's bestselling brands too, like O-Cedar and SprayMop. No matter whether you're looking for a simple mop set-up, a steam mop, an electric mop, spray mop, or a spin mop, we've got you covered.

You can score some of the best deals right now if you're a Prime member, since this sale is an exclusive event. Set up a free account with a 30-day trial, or stick around for some of the other site-wide sales. With discounts similar to Prime Days of the past, give your floors a little TLC and snap up your most-loved mop now while it's on super sale.

Read on below to see some of the best discounts on this cleaning essential, or check out the entire Prime Early Access Sale before it ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT.