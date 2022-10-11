These Are the Best Knife Deals We've Seen Since Prime Day—Up to 62% Off

Keep reading below to see our top picks, or check out the entire Prime Early Access Sale before it ends tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Though the best deals are exclusive to Prime Members (make sure you're logged in, and start a free 30-day trial if you need to create an account), we've found plenty of on-sale items that anyone can shop. You don't want to wait too long though, since we saw this past Prime Day's knife deals sell out at lightning speed.

For the next 48 hours, Amazon is slashing the prices of some of its most top-rated knives, with prices as low as just $11. With home cook- and editor-approved brands like Wüsthof, Zwilling, Cuisinart, and Calphalon, you can save hundreds of dollars with discounts up to 62% off. From options like bread knives to cut your favorite loaves, full knife block sets for beginners, to electric carving knives for your holiday dinners, there's surely a perfect choice for you, regardless of your preferences.

Amazon's brand-new Prime Early Access Sale starts today — and it's no surprise that there are jaw-dropping deals on kitchen knives and cutlery sets. In fact, we've found markdowns on top-notch brands that are even better than the retailer's Prime Day event in July.

Prodyne Multi-Use Cheese Fruit and Veggie Knife Courtesy of Amazon $11 (was $13) at Amazon We know the holiday season isn't the same without a good cheese board. Stacked with different cheeses, fruits, spreads, and crunchy vegetables, it's nice to have a good multipurpose tool on hand that can handle every task. Thankfully, this Prodyne knife will do the trick. Its unique design features an open surface blade to prevent softer items from sticking, and its 5.5-inch length makes it perfect for produce too.

Mercer Culinary Renaissance Paring Knife Courtesy of Amazon $23 with Prime (was $30) at Amazon It's true that every kitchen needs a paring knife. Though small, these mighty tools can handle some of the most versatile jobs, and the Mercer version is no exception. Made with German cutlery steel, this knife is both sturdy and sharp. Plus it's easy to hold, which is key for its best uses, like trimming, slicing, or peeling fruits and vegetables, deveining shrimp, scoring dough, and more.

Wüsthof Gourmet 7-Piece Knife Block Set Courtesy of Amazon $234 (was $258) at Amazon Also made with German steel, these Wüsthof knives are sure to make the best set for any tough jobs. This popular brand stacked its seven-piece set with some key staples: a 3-inch paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 6-inch chef's knife, a 9-inch steel for sharpening, kitchen shears, and a nine-slot block.

Calphalon 15-Piece Knife Set with a Self Sharpening Block Courtesy of Amazon $190 (was $270) at Amazon Not only is this Calphalon set stacked with 15 difference pieces, it also has an extra nifty addition. There are four slots at the top of the block with built-in ceramic sharpeners, that way you can make sure your knives are at peak performance every time you use them. It also contains your classic chef's knife, bread knife, utility knife, santoku knife, paring knife, kitchen shears and a full set of steak knives.

Cuisinart Graphix Collection 15-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $60 with Prime (was $100) at Amazon Aside from this being a well rounded set, the real selling point for these Cuisinart knives is their sleek and unique design. You get a smooth matte-black block, with stainless steel knives that have a textured pebble-like pattern. Plus, with 15-pieces, you know you'll have all the essentials you need.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $90 (was $150) at Amazon For cheese aficionados, a set is the only way to cut it (literally). The Zwilling one has three different knives, including a stout pointed cheese knife for hard cheeses like Parmesan, a forked cheese knife for medium-firm cheeses like cheddar, and a soft cheese knife with perforations for varieties like Brie and Muenster. Set these out with your next perfectly crafted board, and it'll surely have you covered.

J.A. Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $130 (was $345) at Amazon This knife block is a certifiable workhorse for many shoppers, especially since its racked up over 8,500 five-star ratings. Made with sought-out German steel material, these knives are strong enough to last a lifetime. The block has all the usual essentials, like a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, honing steel, kitchen shears, and steak knives, plus the addition of a utility knife and a santoku knife. Thanks to its simplicity and well-rounded line-up, it's the perfect choice for anyone in the market for a solid, simple set.

Mercer Millennia Bread Knife Courtesy of Amazon $15 with Prime (was $25) at Amazon If you're just looking for your classic ol' bread knife, you really can't go wrong with the already affordable Mercer 10-inch one. It's the No. 1 bestseller for Amazon's selection of bread knives, and over 13,500 shoppers gave it a five-star rating. This high-carbon Japanese steel based knife can cut through anything from even the crustiest of baguettes to the most delicate layer cakes with total ease.

Imarku Japanese Chef's Knife Courtesy of Amazon $27 with Prime and coupon (was $50) at Amazon As one of the most used knives in the kitchen, it's always helpful to have at least one (or maybe even two to three) good chef's knives on hand. Also known as a gyutou knife, this blade is best for its ability to slice through meat, fish, vegetables, fruit, and more thanks to its large shape. This knife from Imarku gets the job done, since it's made with high-carbon steel. Its pakkawood handle makes it more comfortable for the hands too, according to the brand.

Calphalon 12-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $120 (was $199) at Amazon If you're in the market for a knife set, but want it to be slightly paired down without compromising, this is the one for you. This set from Calphalon includes some key staples: a chef's Knife, a serrated utility knife, santoku, paring knife, steak knives, kitchen shears. Plus, the knife block includes built in ceramic self sharpening slots, ensuring you never have to deal with a dull knife again.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Bread Knife Courtesy of Amazon $140 (was $162) at Amazon This bread knife is crafted from the classic Zwilling J.A. Henckels high-carbon stainless steel, and the serrated pattern is specially designed to cut evenly without losing its sharpness over time. Plus its handle has a curved bolster to make it easier to grip. It's perfect for slicing bread, sausages, and tomatoes.

Mercer Genesis 6-Piece Knife Set with a Tempered Glass Block Courtesy of Amazon $125 with Prime (was $186) at Amazon If you're looking for knives that make a statement, look no further, since this set from Mercer includes a unique tempered glass block that lays the knives flat. And, since it's see-through, not only can you keep your knives displayed, it also makes it easier to know which one you're grabbing. Plus, it's got all the mainstays you'd need.

Victorinox 6-Piece Serrated Steak Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $25 (was $55) at Amazon This steak knife set is listed as No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's steak knife section. And since they're made in Switzerland, their classic Swiss handle design makes them easy to grip, which is key for cutting through thick steaks. With a set of six, you'll always have one on hand for your favorite dishes.