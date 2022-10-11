18 Must-Have Bakeware Deals to Buy During Amazon's Early Access Sale, According to a Pastry Pro

To snap up on these deals before Halloween and Thanksgiving arrive, you'll want to sign up for a Prime account , since this sale is member-exclusive. Considering all the Prime Day sales of the past, it's best to act quickly — many of the most popular deals can disappear in hours. Shop the whole sale here to keep eye out on other kitchen deals before the sale ends.

I'm Kicking Off Fall by Making Pumpkin Bread, and I Swear by This Loaf Pan for the Best Results

Between today and tomorrow, Amazon is slashing the prices of some of its top-rated items, spanning throughout every category including home and kitchen. That means there are deals on popular bakeware brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Wilson, Nordic Ware, Pyrex, and more. After working in food service, and acquiring a baking and pastry degree from The Culinary Institute of America, I've certainly used my fair share of these products and have found a spot for them in my own kitchen.

Fall rustles up an urge to bake more than any other season , and it's impossible to ignore. From sticky cinnamon rolls to soft pumpkin breads and spiced layer cakes, each sweet treat is the warm hug we look forward to during this time of year. But, baking at home can be daunting and expensive, especially if you're starting from scratch. That's why the Prime Early Access Sale couldn't have come at a better time, since it's far enough ahead of the holiday season that you can stock up on essentials with plenty of time to plan.

Escali Primo Lightweight Kitchen Scale Courtesy of Amazon $25 (was $40) at Amazon A kitchen scale is an essential for any baking recipe, and I've had this particular one for almost a decade. You can easily tear weights, then switch from ounces, grams, to pounds while your bowl is still on the scale. The numbers are clear, consistently accurate, and the raised design of the scale makes the digital screen easy to read.

Di Oro 3-Piece Rubber Spatula Set Courtesy of Amazon $21 (was $33) at Amazon Another key tool is a rubber spatula, but truthfully you need multiple on hand. This set from Di Oro is the perfect choice, since you get three heat resistant spatulas — a large one with a spoon-like shape, a large one with a flat shape, and a small and thinner spatula. This means you can use them to scoop cake batters, scrape cookie dough as you're mixing it, and delicately go into smaller spaces with this set. They're also sturdy enough to handle thick doughs, but flexible enough to bend as they scrape.

Acronde 4-Piece Offset Spatula Set Courtesy of Amazon $11 with Prime (was $14) at Amazon Not only do you need an offset spatula, but you need a variety of sizes too. From large ones for your spiced maple layer cakes, to smaller ones to ice pumpkin cookies, this set has you covered. It comes with four pieces — a 4-, 6-, 8-, and 10-inch spatula — and the ones I use most often are the smallest and largest.

Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin Courtesy of Amazon $23 with coupon (was $29) at Amazon You'll definitely want to grab a rolling pin if you don't have one already. The hallmarks of a good rolling pin are that they are easy to hold and have a good weight and size to them. This Fox Run version checks all of those boxes, with an additional benefit too. It's made with polished marble, which helps keep your dough cold and is naturally nonstick, too. It's a total must-have, especially if you plan on baking any pies this season.

KitchenAid Classics Series Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon $350 (was $460) at Amazon If you're into baking, a stand mixer is probably one of the best investments you can make aside from the oven itself. It's a completely hands-free way to mix something and it's always consistent. Though you could use a hand mixer for most projects, this KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a dough hook for your crusty sourdough projects, and a paddle attachment, which is perfect for pumpkin breads, spice cakes, and more (plus seven other attachments). I've had my KitchenAid for over 20 years, and I couldn't recommend it more.

Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $130 (was $345) at Amazon Though this might not be your first thought with baking: A good knife set has the essentials. From slicing apples to cutting biscuits to trimming cakes, you need staples on hand. This Mercer set is the perfect place to start for your kitchen, since it includes a paring knife, utility knife, stiff boning knife, wavy edge bread knife, chef knife, a stainless steel and a tempered glass knife block. This is the same brand I was given in my kit for culinary school, and you'll likely use the paring knife, bread knife, and chef's knife the most.

Le Creuset 9-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven Courtesy of Amazon $430 (was $500) at Amazon This is probably the most fall-esque tool you'll want, and now's the time to snap it up. Le Creuset's Dutch ovens are known to be the most long-lasting you can find, since they're made with the French cookware brand's signature enameled cast iron. They're nonstick and oven-safe, making them perfect for baking crusty loaves for your holiday table. They're also great for frying or boiling, since they help regulate heat well. Make homemade apple cider doughnuts or boil up some bagels before baking.

Le Tauci 2-Piece Stoneware Pie Dish Set Amazon $29 with Prime and coupon (was $37) at Amazon It's officially pie season. I'm talking apple, pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, or even shoofly pie. Regardless of whatever flavor you choose, a pie plate that is sturdy can make a huge difference in the end result. And this 2-piece set is the perfect item to snap up ahead of pie season. They're made from ceramic, and are microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe.

Pro Dough Stainless Steel Bench Knife Amazon $6 with Prime (was $10) at Amazon A bench knife is an essential for pie, cookie, and bread dough. This version from Pro Dough also includes useful measurement markings. Use them to mark pie dough or to cut even portions of puff pastry for your savory holiday appetizers. It's also a helpful tool for cleaning, since it can help scrape the countertop if you use it gently.

Nordic Ware 3-Piece Baking Sheet Set Courtesy of Amazon $35 (was $52) at Amazon This set of aluminum sheet pans is the perfect variety for your kitchen, since you get a 12.25-by-8.87-inch quarter sheet, a 15.12-by-10.75-inch jelly roll, and a 17.25-by-12.25-inch half-sheet pan, according to the brand. These sheet pans are perfect for cookies, jelly rolls and thin cakes, toasting nuts or seeds, biscuits, and anything else you can throw on them.

Amazon Basics 2-Piece Silicone Baking Mat Set Courtesy of Amazon $7 with Prime (was $10) at Amazon Silicone mats are not only a waste-free alternative to foil and parchment paper, but they can also be a better surface for certain desserts like macarons. Use them to line a sheet tray for cookies too for easier cleanup, which will be key for busy holiday dinners. The Amazon Basics set is an already-affordable option that's worth snapping up, especially since they're the No. 1 bestseller in its baking mats list.

Checkered Chef 2-Piece Cooling Rack Set Courtesy of Amazon $10 with Prime (was $20) at Amazon No, those sugar cookies aren't ready to be picked up yet. But what if I told you there was a way to speed up their cooling time? Enter the Checkered Chef cooling racks. Add warm cookies gently to the rack with a spatula so they call cool properly without overcooking on the hot pan. This also works well for cakes, pumpkin breads, and more. Luckily, these racks are durable and oven-safe too, so you can use them just about anywhere for anything.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon $14 (was $17) at Amazon While this bowl set works well for when you need to measure out dry ingredients from wet, they're so much more than that. Since the small, medium, and large bowls are Pyrex brand, they're made from its signature tempered glass. That means you can use them over a double-boiler on the stove for chocolate or other seasonal confections, in the microwave, or throw them in the dishwasher. Since they're glass, you can see right through to make sure your chocolates melted, or if mixtures and batters are fully mixed, too.

USA Pan 9-by-13-Inch Pan Courtesy of Amazon $22 (was $29) at Amazon Many recipes call for a 9-by-13-inch pan, but this USA Pan is one of my favorites to use. It isn't tapered, which means you'll get a straight-edged result regardless of what you're baking. Plus its thick aluminum material holds heat well, and its signature nonstick coating makes it perfect for salty rosemary focaccia bread, cinnamon rolls, a large batch of maple blondies, or a pumpkin sheet cake.

Amazon Basics 2-Piece 9.5-by-5-Inch Loaf Pan Set Amazon $14 with Prime (was $17) at Amazon Though I'm a sucker for a pullman loaf pan for a sky-high pumpkin bread, a standard loaf pan like this one from Amazon is essential too. Think classic quickbreads like pumpkin, but also cranberry walnut, apple, cinnamon sugar breads, and savory pull apart breads. And, a set of two lets you make more than one batch at once, so feel free to prep and freezer.

USA Pan Cake Pans Courtesy of Amazon $10 (was $31) at Amazon Cake pans are an essential, too, and the USA Pan brand makes durable options. Starting from just $10 for a 9-inch, snap up a few of one size to make the perfect layer cake. They have the signature nonstick coating that USA Pan bakeware is known for, so you won't have to worry about any of your delicate cakes sticking.

Nordic Ware Pro Cast 10-Inch Bundt Pan Courtesy of Amazon $26 (was $37) at Amazon Nothing says fall holidays like a bundt cake, and this cast aluminum Nordic Ware pan makes the process easy with its nonstick coating and even heating. Make extra-large pound cakes, a cinnamon sugar apple cider doughnut cake, a large glazed pumpkin cake, savory or cinnamon sugar pull-apart bread, or a cranberry bundt cake with a maple glaze.