Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon If you love a good deal, we have some big news: Amazon just announced a brand new event that'll help you save hundreds on some of your favorite (and expensive) cookware, kitchen appliances, and accessories ahead of the holiday season. Dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, it'll run for just 48 hours from Tuesday, October 11, to Wednesday, October 12, with hundreds of thousands of deals that are exclusive to Prime members. We're expecting discounts in every category of the site, and are keeping our eyes peeled on favorites from brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Calphalon, Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach, Vitamix, and more. This two-day event is similar to Prime Day, but with a holiday twist. Not only is Amazon slashing prices on Halloween and Thanksgiving must-haves, but there are also special offers on gift guides. Prime members can check out the retailer's Top 100 list of popular gift-worthy picks, then snag deals on the items throughout the sale. It's guaranteed to give you a huge leg-up on your holiday shopping list ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze. This event is reserved for Prime members, so be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial if you don't have an account already. Subscribers can even set deal alerts for specific products ahead of the sale. To do this, you just visit their Prime Early Access Deals page between now and October 11 to create the alerts on some of your must-have items. You'll then receive notifications as soon as those items' prices get slashed. Though the sale isn't for a couple weeks, discounts are already available on some essentials in cookware, appliances, dining and entertaining, and home organization. Keep reading below to see some of the best deals we've found so far, including basic cookware sets, pumpkin carving sets, and dishware that's perfect for your Thanksgiving table. Courtesy of Amazon Best Cookware Deals Everyone needs good cookware handy, but the prices can certainly stack up. From cast iron pans to bakeware to heavy duty Dutch ovens, there's a lot to choose from. Luckily, this sale has already discounted some of the most popular brands. If you're a new cook, check out the Calphalon 10-piece pots and pans set which is 50% off and has an easy-to-clean nonstick finish. You'll also need a good cast iron pan, so snap up the on-sale Lodge Combo Cooker or the brand's 5-piece cookware set if you're serious about high-heat cooking and searing. We found some marked-down investment pieces, too. Save hundreds of dollars and snap up big deals on a Le Creuset Dutch oven for all of your soups, stews, and breads, a J.A. Henckels knife set for slicing and dicing, or a full-blown 10-piece All-Clad cookware set for a professional stainless steel look. Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $126 (originally $250) Nordic Ware Roasting Pan, $55 (originally $104) Calphalon Nonstick 2.5-Quart Pan with Lid, $42 (originally $70) USA Pan 9-Inch Round Cake Pan, $10 (originally $31) Lodge Combo Cooker, $50 (originally $75) Lodge 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, $80 (originally $135) J.A. Henckels 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $100 (originally $200) All Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $525 (originally $1,160) Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven, $226 (originally $250) Courtesy of Amazon Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Technology is a beautiful thing in the kitchen, since gadgets tend to make all the difference with convenience. The downside is that they can be pricey, so when we see deals on espresso machines, air fryers, and more show up, we jump. For quick and easy hands-free cooking, snap up the Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for just $100. It has six different cooking functions for fuss-free fall dinners, like air frying, dehydrating, baking, roasting, broiling, and reheating. You can also grab the Instant Pot Omni air fryer for 35% off, which doubles as a toaster oven. And you'll also want a good ol' hand held mixer, which is under $50 right now, and a food processor, which can help cut down on your holiday recipe prep times immensely. Gevi 15 Bar Espresso Machine, $110 with coupon (originally $200) Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer, $100 (originally $160) NutriChef Vacuum Sealer, $52 (originally $100) Instant Pot Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $200) KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $45 (originally $60) Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor, $114 with coupon (originally $180) Courtesy of Amazon Best Dining and Entertaining Deals Don't miss your opportunity to save on entertaining must-haves. If you're hosting, snap up essentials like the JoyJolt highball glass set that's 49% off, the now-$11 Gibson Elite serving bowl, for sides, or the Pfaltzgraph dinnerware set that's perfectly chic for Thanksgiving. As a guest, you can't go wrong with bringing a cheese board with the House Ur Home set while its 39% off, or a beautifully handmade cake in the Libbey Selene cake stand. And don't forget about Halloween either — snap up this carving set while it's on sale just in time for putting out your spooky decorations. House Ur Home Cheese Board with 20-Piece Serving Set, $43 (originally $70) JoyJolt 6-Piece Highball Glass Set, $18 (originally $35) Gibson Elite Soho Lounge Serving Bowl, $11 (originally $20) Greatever 7-Piece Pumpkin Carving Set, $13 with coupon (originally $14) Libbey Selene Glass Cake Stand with Dome, $27 (originally $40) Pfaltzgraff Trellis 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $56 (originally $80) Courtesy of Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Organization Deals Though the spring is often reserved for organizing, there's nothing like a kitchen or bathroom overhaul before the holiday season. For your pantry and drawers, snap up the Yamazaki slim storage cart, which can slide into narrow spaces. Alternatively, this over-the-door pantry organizer is just $31 and will help maximize your space. These bins are also perfect for fridge organizing, which is key ahead of the time where food prep and holiday leftovers might be abundant. Yamazaki Home Slim Storage Cart, $109 (originally $145) Heyuzb 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins Set, $30 (originally $36) Puiluo 2-Piece Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Set, $31 with coupon (originally $52) 1Easylife Tie-Over Door Pantry Organizer, $31 (originally $47) Seropy Extra-Large Roll Up Drying Rack, $19 with coupon (originally $36)