Don't Wait: You Can Save $350 Dollars on This Henckels Knife Set Thanks to Amazon's Second Prime Day

When it comes to essential kitchen tools, knives are at the top of our list. And one brand that shoppers go back to again and again is J.A. Henckels because of its knives' sharpness, long term durability, and craftsmanship.

However, complete sets can cost over a thousand dollars. That's why we had to share when we saw the brand's 20-piece set was discounted $350 thanks to Prime Early Access.

Prime members can snap this knife set up for just $160 for the next 48 hours. If you're not a subscriber, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on this deal, along with all the other sale discounts between today and tomorrow. Otherwise, you can snap up the set for 55% off, or $230.

To buy: Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $160 with Prime (originally $510) at amazon.com

This set comes with everything you'd need to round out a perfect collection: both 3- and 4-inch paring knives, a 5-inch utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, bread knife and carving knife, an 8-piece steak knife set, a honing steel, kitchen shears, and of course the wooden knife block.

Use the paring knives for smaller or more detailed jobs, like hulling strawberries or segmenting an orange. The chef's knife is your everyday essential, perfect for gliding through vegetables or herbs, and the santoku knife is ideal for chopping too since it comes with shallow indentations to help prevent any food from sticking as you cut.

Other essentials include the bread knife for all of your crusty loaves, a carving knife for holiday (or weekday) dinners, and a whole set of steak knives for your favorite cuts of meat. These stainless steel blades are rust-resistant, too.

With over 11,000 perfect ratings, shoppers call out the quality of Henckels' range of knife sets. "I bought these knives for my new apartment and they exceeded my expectations. The blades are very sharp and the wood block is solid and aesthetic. The knives are sturdy and the handles are comfortable to hold," a shopper wrote. Another person added that the knife slots in the wood block are easily identifiable too, so you don't have to worry about guessing which blade goes where.

"We have [used] these knives daily for everything in the kitchen. They work better than any knife we previously had in the kitchen so we got rid of almost all of the rest," a user wrote about their Henckels knives.

To snap up your own 20-piece set for 69% off before it sells out or the Prime Early Access Sale ends, head to Amazon now.