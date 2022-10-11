Lifestyle Kitchen Don't Wait: You Can Save $350 Dollars on This Henckels Knife Set Thanks to Amazon's Second Prime Day Snap up this 20-piece set for 69% off. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon When it comes to essential kitchen tools, knives are at the top of our list. And one brand that shoppers go back to again and again is J.A. Henckels because of its knives' sharpness, long term durability, and craftsmanship. However, complete sets can cost over a thousand dollars. That's why we had to share when we saw the brand's 20-piece set was discounted $350 thanks to Prime Early Access. Prime members can snap this knife set up for just $160 for the next 48 hours. If you're not a subscriber, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on this deal, along with all the other sale discounts between today and tomorrow. Otherwise, you can snap up the set for 55% off, or $230. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $160 with Prime (originally $510) at amazon.com This set comes with everything you'd need to round out a perfect collection: both 3- and 4-inch paring knives, a 5-inch utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, bread knife and carving knife, an 8-piece steak knife set, a honing steel, kitchen shears, and of course the wooden knife block. Use the paring knives for smaller or more detailed jobs, like hulling strawberries or segmenting an orange. The chef's knife is your everyday essential, perfect for gliding through vegetables or herbs, and the santoku knife is ideal for chopping too since it comes with shallow indentations to help prevent any food from sticking as you cut. The 20 Best Knife Gifts for Home Cooks Other essentials include the bread knife for all of your crusty loaves, a carving knife for holiday (or weekday) dinners, and a whole set of steak knives for your favorite cuts of meat. These stainless steel blades are rust-resistant, too. With over 11,000 perfect ratings, shoppers call out the quality of Henckels' range of knife sets. "I bought these knives for my new apartment and they exceeded my expectations. The blades are very sharp and the wood block is solid and aesthetic. The knives are sturdy and the handles are comfortable to hold," a shopper wrote. Another person added that the knife slots in the wood block are easily identifiable too, so you don't have to worry about guessing which blade goes where. These Are the Best Knife Deals We've Seen Since Prime Day—Up to 62% Off "We have [used] these knives daily for everything in the kitchen. They work better than any knife we previously had in the kitchen so we got rid of almost all of the rest," a user wrote about their Henckels knives. To snap up your own 20-piece set for 69% off before it sells out or the Prime Early Access Sale ends, head to Amazon now. Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Deals: There Are Thousands of Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals Happening at Amazon, but These 65 Are the Best Only Prime Members Can Shop These Kitchen and Home Deals During Amazon's Massive Sale Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit