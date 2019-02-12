Amazon President's Day Deals: What to Buy for Your Kitchen

President's Day is the first huge sale weekend each year, and this year will be no exception. Amazon has already rolled out great deals on everything kitchen and home that you can take advantage of before the long weekend gets started. Check out their Deal of the Day page to see the lightening deals daily (they run out fast!). Sign up for Prime if you haven't already to get free and fast delivery.

We did a quick scroll to see the best deals for your kitchen happening now. Non-stick bakeware from brands like Chicago Metallic, Calphalon and Nordic Ware is up to 50% off. Electric kettles and coffee makers are available at great prices. Great knives and knife block sets from Shun and J.A. Henckels are hugely discounted (this one is 75% off), as well as cutting boards, food scales and kitchen shears. Of course the lauded Instant Pot also has a great deal at $30 off the Smart Wifi, and other appliances are discounted as well. Read on for the steals we're taking advantage of this week and all through Presidents Day weekend.

Bakeware

Courtesy of Amazon

Chicago Metallic 16150 Professional Non-Stick Cooking/Baking Sheet, $12 (originally $24) at amazon.com

Chicago Metallic Commercial II Non-Stick Perforated French Bread Pan, $13 (originally $23) at amazon.com

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, Loaf Pan, 5-inch by 10-inch, $12 (originally $19) at amazon.com

Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Medium Sheet Cake Pan, 11 x 15-Inch, $13 (originally $18) at amazon.com

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware, Angel Food Cake Pan, $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

KitchenAid KFE5T Flex Edge Beater Dishwasher Safe, $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Flatware and Drinkware

Courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart Trevoux Flatware Set (65-Piece), $50 (originally $100) at amazon.com

NOVICA Hand Blown Multicolor Recycled Glass Tumbler Glasses, $50 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Copper Hammered Moscow Mule Mugs - Set of 4, $22 (originally $28) at amazon.com

Gibson Home Zen Buffetware 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, White, $39 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Wedgwood Vera Wang Stainless 5-Piece Flatware Place Setting, $57 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Coffee Makers, Kettles and Water Filters

Courtesy of Amazon

Brita Large 10 Cup Stream Filter, $18 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Zeppoli Electric Kettle, $38 (originally $60) at amazon.com

BELLA (13683) Personal Espresso Maker, $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Knives

Courtesy of Amazon

J.A. Henckels International 13550-005 Statement Knife Block Set 15-pc, $87 (originally $345) at amazon.com

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel 15-piece Knife Block Set, $180 (originally $240) at amazon.com

Shun Hollow Ground Santoku Knife, 7-Inch, $64 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Sabatier Self-Sharpening Edgekeeper Pro 12-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, $64 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Food Prep and Cleaning

Courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart C77-SHR8B Classic Shears 8" All-Purpose Kitchen Scissors, $6 (originally $10) at amazon.com

Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set, $50 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Silicone Crumb Guards & Stove Gap Cover, $5 (originally $8) at amazon.com

FOLIND Electronic Food Scale, $20 (originally $27) at amazon.com

Architec Gripperwood Acacia Cutting Board, $20 (originally $28) at amazon.com

EatSmart EES1011 Precision Elite Digital Kitchen Scale, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

KitchenAid KSB1575BY 5-Speed Diamond Blender, $95 (originally $127) at amazon.com

Pressure Cookers and Appliances

Courtesy of Amazon

Cosori 7-in-1 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker, $69 (originally $90) at amazon.com

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Quart, $120 (originally $150) at amazon.com