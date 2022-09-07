For a Low-Lift Way to Add Character to Your Kitchen, Check Out This Under-the-Radar Amazon Design Store

Whether you want to refresh your kitchen design or add a few items to make your space pop, using pieces with uneven edges, playful designs, and organic flow make an instant impact. Thankfully, Amazon quietly launched a storefront dedicated to this style, fittingly titled perfectly imperfect, and it's filled with tons of pieces you'll want to snap up.

From flatware and drinking glasses to table cloths and planters, Amazon's under-the-radar collection offers plenty of inspiration. And to help you try the style at home, we spoke to a design expert who shared their top tips on what kitchen utensils and decor add personality to a space.

"My philosophy when designing a space is making sure that it is the perfect balance between form and function and selecting pieces and materials that will grow with you and your needs," Jessica Nicastro, interior designer at Jessica Nicastro Design said. Nicastro loves to use pieces like the ones from the storefront to boost this sentiment.

If you're only looking to buy one or two pieces, Nincastro recommends going big. "Do not be afraid to play with scale in your kitchen," she said. These large pieces can make a huge impact, especially in a spaller space.

Nincastro suggests amping up your kitchen space with pieces that add warmth, and the Perfectly Imperfect storefront is filled with items that range from serveware, flatware, textiles, glassware, and decor that fit the bill. Each piece has its own unique character, rooted in rough edges, funky shapes, and playful designs to add an instant pop of comfort and contrast from any simple or stark pieces.

After speaking to Nicastro, we sorted through Amazon's collection and chose dozens of pieces that'll make your kitchen look its best. Scroll down to check them out.

Courtesy of Amazon

Serveware

"I love wood cutting boards and oversized vessels to add character to a kitchen. They are a nice pop against a tile or stone backsplash." Nincastro said. Opt for the Naturally Med wood cutting board, which is just $32, for an organic woodland feel.

Don't limit yourself to stark white dishware, Nincastro recommended. Snap up this highly rated dinnerware set that elevates simple plates and bowls with uneven edges, colors, and texture. Bowls can also make a massive difference in a space, too. "I love a perfectly imperfect oversized bowl on an island," she said. "There is something special about playing with the scale and adding a natural element to hold produce." This oversized option from Creative Co-Op is large enough for your grocery store haul. And, if you're an avid matcha drinker, this matcha bowl and whisk holder set will look stunning on your counter day-to-day.

Courtesy of Amazon

Flatware

Another way to easily add a pop of character is with flatware for serving and eating. For the ultimate wood pairing, snap up this 5-piece set from Folkculture. It's made from acacia wood and features chic white handles to contrast the natural texture. For something a bit shinier, try this black and gold serving set. The set, which includes 10 utensils from cake servers to soup ladles, has a classic sleek gold body with a matte black handle. And, for everyday eats, these hammered silverware utensils are timeless, made to be more unique with their pebble-like handles.

Courtesy of Amazon

Glassware

Though often overlooked, glassware is an essential that can make an impact, too. This set, which is made for whiskey, has a crushed texture that makes any liquid placed inside look like it's moving. For another wavy option with some added color, this vintage-inspired duo looks like ripples stacked on top of one another. You can also grab this highly rated textured mug that comes with a wooden lid for your morning brew that's currently on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Textiles

Layering color and texture is one way to make your space feel warmer, according to Nincastro. Play around with the fabrics and colors of napkins, placemats, and other textiles. "I love the juxtaposition of materials to add layers to a home," Nincastro said.

Linen napkins are one of her favorite pieces to use as a contrast to metal flatware. Snap up the Eight Owls set of linen napkins, which come in colors like burgundy, rust, taupe, green, or red. Napkins don't have to be the only option, however. Grab a colorful set of oven mitts, placemats, or trivets to make an impact.

Courtesy of Amazon

Platers and Decor

For large spaces or shelving, you can use decor pieces and plants to add perfectly imperfect elements. These agate geodes are not dyed, so each comes in their own unique color and shape. Their earthy design will make for a perfect bookend on your cookbook shelf, or place them anywhere to add a natural contrast.

Though sometimes overlooked, house plants or flowers add a perfect pop for perfectly imperfect designs. For a simple patterned pot, opt for this textured pot. For something with a bit more texture, this embossed planter will make a subtle impact, too. And for arranging cut flowers or plants with long stems this ceramic vase set will add a modern, yet rustic feel.