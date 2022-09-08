Kiss Cluttered Cabinets Goodbye with These Under-$30 Organizational Finds from Amazon's Outlet

Prices start at just $5.

Published on September 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

food storage containers
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Fall is nearly here, which means it's time to get serious about those cluttered kitchen cabinets you've neglected for months. Whether you got too excited in the dried goods section at the grocery store, or your spices decided to host their own party in your pantry, every cluttered mess can be transformed into an orderly system with the right products. Don't know where to begin? Look no further than Amazon's Outlet section, where you'll find top-notch organization essentials at unbeatable prices.

Amazon's Outlet is one of those hidden corners that is full of underrated finds. You'll discover necessities like see-through storage containers, spice racks, and slide-out organizers, plus countertop items like fruit bowls and turntables at up to 47% off. Prices start at just $5, and everything is under $30.

We've already narrowed down the best products for you, so all you need to do is add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to get our two cents.

Amazon Outlet Organizational Deals

food storage containers
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: La'raze Glass Kitchen Canisters with Airtight Bamboo Lids, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

If you've ever wanted a pantry that matches Ina Garten's, scoop up this five-piece glass canister set for only $30. Priced at just $6 apiece, these containers come in five different sizes and have air-tight lids to keep all of your loose pasta noodles, grains, and legumes at their freshest. The see-through glass design makes it easy to keep stock of your ingredients, and it looks beautiful in your kitchen. And since they're glass, you can pop them in the dishwasher for a quick clean.

food storage containers
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lipper International 10-Inch Wood Kitchen Turntable, $14 (originally $20) at amazon.com

This wooden kitchen turntable is one of those items that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Since it rotates, you can place it in your cupboard as an easy way to access oils, spices, and jarred goods, or on your kitchen island as a decorative accent for salt, pepper, or produce. The rimmed top ensures everything stays in place, and the wooden design makes it look far more expensive than it is. Snap it up for just over $14.

food storage containers
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Goodful Produce Keeper, $15 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Another fabulous find? This two-pack of produce organizers for just over $15. Each plastic bin has a clear design, removable colander basket, and an adjustable vent switch to keep airflow circulating to your produce. Plus, they're only 7.5-inches long, meaning they won't take up your entire refrigerator shelf. Reviewers confirm it keeps produce fresher for longer and note that it's the perfect size for berries and vegetables.

There are so many awesome items to snag in Amazon's Outlet section. Whether you're an organizing novice or a self-proclaimed professional, there's something for every home cook. Head to Amazon to check out some other great products.

