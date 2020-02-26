15 Must-Haves from Amazon's Most Popular Kitchen Products

We’re always looking for smart tools to upgrade our cleaning regimens, cooking skills, and organization in the kitchen. Lucky for us, Amazon just released its customers’ “most loved” home and kitchen products of all time, and it’s filled with tons of trends and inspiration. The list covers 150 different items across decor, organization, and cookware categories.

We weren’t surprised to see top-notch brands like Le Creuset and Schott Zwiesel in the mix, as well as Chemex and Nespresso. Additionally, there are plenty of storage canisters and spice jars to tidy up and organize our kitchens, as well as porcelain dinnerware and cutlery perfect for entertaining. We combed through dozens of items and picked 15 of our favorites—and great news, plenty of the tools are on sale right now. Check them out below, and you can check out the whole list here.

Drying Rack

This extendable drying rack fits right over the side of your sink, so you don’t have to take up counter space to dry your mugs or utensils. It’s rust resistant and dishwasher safe, too.

KOHLER Multi-Purpose Over-the-Sink Drying Rack, $25 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Clear Canisters

We all love those beautifully organized pantries, so you can take an actual step in that direction with sealed jars like these. Get four, six, or ten airtight containers for your dry goods and baking ingredients.

Oggi Four-Piece Acrylic Canister Set with Airtight Lids and Acrylic Spoons, $20 at amazon.com

Chemex Pour-Over Coffee Maker

This borosilicate glass design is simple and easy to use for coffee lovers, and looks as great on the counter as it does pouring into your coffee cup (you can buy those in glass, too).

Chemex Classic Series, Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker, $37 (originally $42) at amazon.com

Schott Zwiesel Stemware

Schott Zwiesel makes some of the nicest wine glasses out there, with a patented crystal glass construction that’s excellently balanced and completely dishwasher safe. Choose between a set of two, four, or six glasses and several sizes and shapes for Bordeaux, Champagne, Cabernet and other varieties.

Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Glass Pure Stemware Collection, Set of six, $50 (originally $84) at amazon.com

Copper Canisters

Add a pop of color and brightness to your kitchen with copper storage canisters. This set has fresh seal lids and a special finish to protect it from tarnishing.

Old Dutch International Canister Set, $40 at amazon.com

Utensil Crock

Elegant and reliable, this crock won’t tip over no matter how many utensils you have.

Marble Tool Crock Utensil Holder, $26 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Mini Glass Jars

These dishwasher-safe jars can function as spice jars, parfait or overnight oat containers, as well as cocktail glasses.

Libbey Vibe Mini Glass Jars with Lids, Set of 12, $35 at amazon.com

Tote Bags

Machine-washable cotton tote bags are the most multipurpose item, especially when it comes to grocery shopping.

Large Natural Canvas Tote Bags, $21 (originally $32) at amazon.com

Round Cooling Rack

This copper-plated metal grid is perfect for layer cakes and bundt cakes, and won’t take up extra space on your counter while your desserts are cooling.

Nordic Ware Round Copper Cooling Grid, $15 at amazon.com

Sponge Holder

A smart kitchen caddy can make all the difference in your cleanup routine. This one holds a sponge and cleaning brush, is dishwasher safe, and has a drainage hole at the bottom so water won’t collect.

Scarlettwares Ceramic Sponge Holder, $24 at amazon.com

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Le Creuset speaks for itself, and this 5 ½-quart size Dutch oven is the most popular amongst Amazon shoppers. Use it for everything from big family gatherings to weeknight meals or a Sunday stew.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, $360 at amazon.com

Nespresso Machine

If you’re in the market for an espresso machine with a milk frother, this one from Nespresso is 20% off. The one-touch button makes lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos with ease.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima Touch Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, $379 (originally $479) at amazon.com

Mesh Cotton Bag

For picking up groceries at a moment’s notice, these bags are easy to keep in your purse or backpack for when you need them.

Reusable Mesh Cotton Net String Bag, four-Pack, $8 at amazon.com

Salt and Pepper Grinders

These are salt and pepper grinders that practically double as a centerpiece. They are minimalist but powerful and can adjust the coarseness of the grind.

Menu Bottle Grinder Set With Walnut Lid, $80 at amazon.com

Sweese Porcelain Bowls

Image zoom

These bowls are stackable and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, oven, and freezer. They come in an array of blue hues, multicolor, or white, and are large enough for every purpose from ramen to cereal.

Sweese Porcelain Fluted Bowl Set of six, $34 at amazon.com