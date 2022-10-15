Lifestyle Kitchen Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season Cookies, cakes, and bread at the flip of a switch. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amazon There's a reason KitchenAid stand mixers are coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. They're beautiful, practical, and whip up fluffy loaves of bread, decadent desserts, and even freshly made pasta with the flip of a switch. But if you missed the boat on snapping up a discounted KitchenAid during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you're in luck. This KitchenAid Mini Artisan Plus is marked down at $50 off just in time for fall baking season. Measuring 7.8-inches wide and weighing 16 pounds, this compact KitchenAid model is just as powerful as its full-sized cousin, with a smaller and lighter design that's perfect for smaller kitchens. It comes complete with a sturdy 3.5-quart metal bowl and three handy attachments: a dough hook, a flex-edge beater, and a wired whisk. Smaller batches of chocolate chip cookies and mini cakes are a breeze to prepare with this KitchenAid, or you can purchase other luxe attachments to tackle savory items like ground meat or fresh pasta. Plus, its tilt-head design makes it easy to switch out heads and access the contents of your bowl. Friendly reminder to hand wash all your attachments with soap and water after use. To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $330 (originally $380) at amazon.com This item garnered over 2,300 glowing ratings from novice and experienced bakers alike on Amazon. This shopper calls it a "timeless kitchen piece," that every kitchen should have. Another calls out its lightweight design that is easy to lift, "works like a dream," and does an excellent mixing job. "One of my best kitchen appliance buys yet," wrote this person. They added that it's powerful, small, convenient, and doesn't take up too much counter space. Lodge's Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is a Guaranteed Kitchen Workhorse for Fall and Winter, and It's 38% Off Currently $50 off, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a quality stand mixer you will cherish for years. And with baking season in full swing and the holidays not too far behind, this item makes the perfect gift or kitchen companion for festive gatherings. Head to Amazon to grab yours for $50 less. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: The 12 Best Holiday Pie Baking Tools of 2022 Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One Shoppers Are Loving These Beautiful Ripple Glasses That Are All Over Amazon Right Now—and There Are Options Starting at $10 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit