There's a reason KitchenAid stand mixers are coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. They're beautiful, practical, and whip up fluffy loaves of bread, decadent desserts, and even freshly made pasta with the flip of a switch. But if you missed the boat on snapping up a discounted KitchenAid during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you're in luck. This KitchenAid Mini Artisan Plus is marked down at $50 off just in time for fall baking season.

Measuring 7.8-inches wide and weighing 16 pounds, this compact KitchenAid model is just as powerful as its full-sized cousin, with a smaller and lighter design that's perfect for smaller kitchens. It comes complete with a sturdy 3.5-quart metal bowl and three handy attachments: a dough hook, a flex-edge beater, and a wired whisk. Smaller batches of chocolate chip cookies and mini cakes are a breeze to prepare with this KitchenAid, or you can purchase other luxe attachments to tackle savory items like ground meat or fresh pasta. Plus, its tilt-head design makes it easy to switch out heads and access the contents of your bowl. Friendly reminder to hand wash all your attachments with soap and water after use.

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $330 (originally $380) at amazon.com

This item garnered over 2,300 glowing ratings from novice and experienced bakers alike on Amazon. This shopper calls it a "timeless kitchen piece," that every kitchen should have. Another calls out its lightweight design that is easy to lift, "works like a dream," and does an excellent mixing job. "One of my best kitchen appliance buys yet," wrote this person. They added that it's powerful, small, convenient, and doesn't take up too much counter space.

Currently $50 off, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a quality stand mixer you will cherish for years. And with baking season in full swing and the holidays not too far behind, this item makes the perfect gift or kitchen companion for festive gatherings. Head to Amazon to grab yours for $50 less.

