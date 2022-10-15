Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season

Cookies, cakes, and bread at the flip of a switch.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.

Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.

Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.

Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
Photo: Amazon

There's a reason KitchenAid stand mixers are coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. They're beautiful, practical, and whip up fluffy loaves of bread, decadent desserts, and even freshly made pasta with the flip of a switch. But if you missed the boat on snapping up a discounted KitchenAid during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you're in luck. This KitchenAid Mini Artisan Plus is marked down at $50 off just in time for fall baking season.

Measuring 7.8-inches wide and weighing 16 pounds, this compact KitchenAid model is just as powerful as its full-sized cousin, with a smaller and lighter design that's perfect for smaller kitchens. It comes complete with a sturdy 3.5-quart metal bowl and three handy attachments: a dough hook, a flex-edge beater, and a wired whisk. Smaller batches of chocolate chip cookies and mini cakes are a breeze to prepare with this KitchenAid, or you can purchase other luxe attachments to tackle savory items like ground meat or fresh pasta. Plus, its tilt-head design makes it easy to switch out heads and access the contents of your bowl. Friendly reminder to hand wash all your attachments with soap and water after use.

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $330 (originally $380) at amazon.com

This item garnered over 2,300 glowing ratings from novice and experienced bakers alike on Amazon. This shopper calls it a "timeless kitchen piece," that every kitchen should have. Another calls out its lightweight design that is easy to lift, "works like a dream," and does an excellent mixing job. "One of my best kitchen appliance buys yet," wrote this person. They added that it's powerful, small, convenient, and doesn't take up too much counter space.

Currently $50 off, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a quality stand mixer you will cherish for years. And with baking season in full swing and the holidays not too far behind, this item makes the perfect gift or kitchen companion for festive gatherings. Head to Amazon to grab yours for $50 less.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime kitchen deals
Only Prime Members Can Shop These Kitchen and Home Deals During Amazon's Massive Sale
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Tested the Best Stand Mixers for Serious Home Bakers
The 6 Best Stand Mixers for Serious Home Bakers for 2022
KitchenAid Deals
We Found Tons of KitchenAid Deals Hiding in Amazon's Sale Section—Here Are the Ones to Buy
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Amazon Prime Bakeware Deals
18 Must-Have Bakeware Deals to Buy During Amazon's Early Access Sale, According to a Pastry Pro
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
This Top-Rated Vitamix Blender Is the Cheapest It's Been Since Black Friday
Early Cookware Deals
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Cookware Deals Before Its Prime Early Access Sale—These Are 10 Editor-Approved Finds
Early Kitchen Deals
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-C Chopper Grinder
You Can Still Snag This Cuisinart Mini Chopper at Its October Prime Day Price
Nespresso Machine Early Deals Tout
Amazon Slashed the Prices of These 5 Top-Rated Nespresso Machines Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Misen 5.5 Inch Utility Knife
Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Badge Lifestyle
Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale
Zoker Cordless Vacuum Tout
This $600 Stick Vacuum Cleaner That's Perfect for Small Kitchen Messes Is Just $180 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Editor Deals Tout New
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends