Lifestyle Kitchen We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off Get hot deals on De'Longhi, Calphalon, and Nespresso. Published on September 7, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're heading off to work, school, or a busy day of errands, a cup of coffee certainly makes the morning easier. That's why you don't want to miss the opportunity to snag a high-end espresso machine at an impressive discount: Amazon quietly marked down several luxe models up to 45% off. Right now, shop high-end picks from De'longhi to Nespresso for hundreds of dollars less. From do-it-all appliances with milk frothers to simple single-serve models, you're bound to find a machine to fit the bill. For example, this powerful pick from Calphalon is one standout. It's an incredible $225 off and comes with luxe additions like a steam wand, warming tray, and a dial to choose your desired amount of espresso shots per brew. The 10 Best Espresso Machines, According to Thousands of Coffee Lovers Or if you've ever dreamed about owning a De'Longhi espresso maker, pick up this quality model that is an impressive 30% off. It's equipped to make both cappuccinos or pour-over espressos and brews barista-level drinks right from your countertop. Keep scrolling to learn more about these machines, as well as to see some other standout espresso makers to shop. But we wouldn't wait — there's no telling when prices will go back up. Calphalon Espresso Machine with Tamper Courtesy of Amazon $275 (was $500) at Amazon With over 2,400 glowing reviews from shoppers and a slot on Amazon's bestseller list, this machine is a quality choice for coffee lovers. It comes with a stainless steel milk pitcher, a 15-bar pump, a frothing wand for fluffy milk, and smart heating technology for the perfect cup every time. Score it at 45% off. De'Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine Courtesy of Amazon $145 (was $208) at Amazon A name like De'Longhi almost needs no introduction, and this machine that's currently $63 off lives up to the hype. Even baristas approve of this handy machine, calling it the "best bang for your buck." Its compact design has an easy-to-use dial, removable water tank, and the option for a twin-brewing cycle. Gevi Espresso Machine Courtesy of Amazon $120 (was $180) at Amazon Create flat whites, pour-over espressos, iced lattes, and more with this compact little machine. It has all of the bells and whistles you'd expect, plus an easy-to-read temperature gauge for frothing milk and brewing espresso. For only $120, it's a budget-friendly option you'll use repeatedly. De'Longhi Dedica Deluxe Automatic Espresso Machine Courtesy of Amazon $275 (was $350) at Amazon With a sleek metallic design, adjustable frother, and a 40-second heat time, De'Longhi's Dedica Deluxe is a great choice if you're after a quality machine that doesn't compromise style. Measuring 6 inches wide, its compact body can also accommodate larger and smaller cups without taking up your entire countertop. Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso De'Longhi Aeroccino Courtesy of Amazon $157 (was $209) at Amazon This beloved Nespresso machine is $42 off right now, and you won't want to miss out. Pop in your pod of choice and press a button for a hassle-free brewing experience. It also has an adjustable 40-ounce water tank, included milk frother, and takes up little to no counter space. Even after 10,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are amazed how well it performs.