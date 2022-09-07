We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off

Whether you're heading off to work, school, or a busy day of errands, a cup of coffee certainly makes the morning easier. That's why you don't want to miss the opportunity to snag a high-end espresso machine at an impressive discount: Amazon quietly marked down several luxe models up to 45% off.

Right now, shop high-end picks from De'longhi to Nespresso for hundreds of dollars less. From do-it-all appliances with milk frothers to simple single-serve models, you're bound to find a machine to fit the bill. For example, this powerful pick from Calphalon is one standout. It's an incredible $225 off and comes with luxe additions like a steam wand, warming tray, and a dial to choose your desired amount of espresso shots per brew.

Or if you've ever dreamed about owning a De'Longhi espresso maker, pick up this quality model that is an impressive 30% off. It's equipped to make both cappuccinos or pour-over espressos and brews barista-level drinks right from your countertop.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these machines, as well as to see some other standout espresso makers to shop. But we wouldn't wait — there's no telling when prices will go back up.