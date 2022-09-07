We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off

Get hot deals on De’Longhi, Calphalon, and Nespresso.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're heading off to work, school, or a busy day of errands, a cup of coffee certainly makes the morning easier. That's why you don't want to miss the opportunity to snag a high-end espresso machine at an impressive discount: Amazon quietly marked down several luxe models up to 45% off.

Right now, shop high-end picks from De'longhi to Nespresso for hundreds of dollars less. From do-it-all appliances with milk frothers to simple single-serve models, you're bound to find a machine to fit the bill. For example, this powerful pick from Calphalon is one standout. It's an incredible $225 off and comes with luxe additions like a steam wand, warming tray, and a dial to choose your desired amount of espresso shots per brew.

Or if you've ever dreamed about owning a De'Longhi espresso maker, pick up this quality model that is an impressive 30% off. It's equipped to make both cappuccinos or pour-over espressos and brews barista-level drinks right from your countertop.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these machines, as well as to see some other standout espresso makers to shop. But we wouldn't wait — there's no telling when prices will go back up.

Calphalon Espresso Machine with Tamper

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$275 (was $500) at Amazon

With over 2,400 glowing reviews from shoppers and a slot on Amazon's bestseller list, this machine is a quality choice for coffee lovers. It comes with a stainless steel milk pitcher, a 15-bar pump, a frothing wand for fluffy milk, and smart heating technology for the perfect cup every time. Score it at 45% off.

De'Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$145 (was $208) at Amazon

A name like De'Longhi almost needs no introduction, and this machine that's currently $63 off lives up to the hype. Even baristas approve of this handy machine, calling it the "best bang for your buck." Its compact design has an easy-to-use dial, removable water tank, and the option for a twin-brewing cycle.

Gevi Espresso Machine

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$120 (was $180) at Amazon

Create flat whites, pour-over espressos, iced lattes, and more with this compact little machine. It has all of the bells and whistles you'd expect, plus an easy-to-read temperature gauge for frothing milk and brewing espresso. For only $120, it's a budget-friendly option you'll use repeatedly.

De'Longhi Dedica Deluxe Automatic Espresso Machine

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$275 (was $350) at Amazon

With a sleek metallic design, adjustable frother, and a 40-second heat time, De'Longhi's Dedica Deluxe is a great choice if you're after a quality machine that doesn't compromise style. Measuring 6 inches wide, its compact body can also accommodate larger and smaller cups without taking up your entire countertop.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso De'Longhi Aeroccino

Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$157 (was $209) at Amazon

This beloved Nespresso machine is $42 off right now, and you won't want to miss out. Pop in your pod of choice and press a button for a hassle-free brewing experience. It also has an adjustable 40-ounce water tank, included milk frother, and takes up little to no counter space. Even after 10,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are amazed how well it performs.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The Best Coffee Makers with Grinders for Great Drinks Every Day
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville with Milk Frother
Act Fast: Amazon Slashed The Price of This Nespresso Espresso Machine by 41%
Breville, Bialetti, and Nespresso Espresso Makers
The 10 Best Espresso Machines, According to Thousands of Coffee Lovers
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Espresso Machines, and Prices Start at $50
Prime Day
Coffee Lovers Can Get Nespresso Machines and Accessories for Over 30% Off Ahead of Prime Day
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Even Starbucks Baristas Say This Best-Selling Espresso Maker Is a 'Fantastic Little Machine'
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Mug Is the 'Perfect Espresso Glass,' and It's on Sale for 40% Off
End of Prime Day Deals
Prime Day Ends Tonight—Here Are 55 Last-Chance Kitchen Deals to Score
Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
For Fresh and Flavorful Coffee, Try Cuisinart's Shopper-Loved Grinder That's 50% Off
Labor Day deals
PSA: Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Deals Up to 81% Off on Home, Kitchen, and Patio Before Labor Day
A cortado
The Cortado Coffee Deserves Your Appreciation
Prime Day
Everything Worth Buying During Amazon's Epic Prime Day Sale, from All-Clad to Zwilling
Post-Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but We Found 25 Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop
DecoBros Storage Drawer Holders for Keurig and Nespresso
Keurig and Nespresso Owners Love These Space-Saving Pod Holders, and They're on Sale
Prime Day
Amazon Just Shared the Dates for Prime Day 2022—but You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals