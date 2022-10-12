Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be ending tonight at midnight, but fear not — you still have time to score some of the best deals we've seen all year. We have our eye on this top-notch All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set, which includes three durable, nonstick skillets perfect for making everything from crispy fried eggs to seared proteins. This set is on sale for an incredible 50% off for Prime members, but only for a few more hours.

The All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set comes with three heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum skillets: an 8-inch pan, a 10-inch pan with lid, and a 12-inch pan with lid. Each pan has a riveted stainless steel handle and is truly nonstick — its protective triple-layer coating repels scratches and prevents stubborn food buildup.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set, $105 with Prime (originally $210) at amazon.com

The small 8-inch pan is perfect for quick cooking tasks like heating tortillas or frying individual egg dishes, while the 10- and 12-inch pans with included lids come in handy for roasting juicy chicken thighs, reducing big batches of sauce, or steaming vegetables. The entire set is compatible with all stovetops and won't warp over time. Plus, it's all oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making the set even more versatile for oven-required dishes.

Shoppers on Amazon have great things to say about All-Clad's 5-Piece Set. They call it "a must for every kitchen," with excellent heat distribution. Another reviewer writes that not even melted cheese sticks to these pans that are "so slick and so smooth."

Keep in mind this scorching hot deal is available exclusively to Prime subscribers and is only around for a few more hours, so it's best to act quickly. For just over $100, you'll get three high-quality pans that will last you a lifetime. Our advice? Head to Amazon to take advantage of this 50% off discount before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale comes to a close.