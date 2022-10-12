Lifestyle Kitchen All-Clad's Versatile Nonstick Skillet Set Is 50% Off—but Only Until Tonight You won’t want to sleep on this deal. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be ending tonight at midnight, but fear not — you still have time to score some of the best deals we've seen all year. We have our eye on this top-notch All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set, which includes three durable, nonstick skillets perfect for making everything from crispy fried eggs to seared proteins. This set is on sale for an incredible 50% off for Prime members, but only for a few more hours. The All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set comes with three heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum skillets: an 8-inch pan, a 10-inch pan with lid, and a 12-inch pan with lid. Each pan has a riveted stainless steel handle and is truly nonstick — its protective triple-layer coating repels scratches and prevents stubborn food buildup. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set, $105 with Prime (originally $210) at amazon.com The small 8-inch pan is perfect for quick cooking tasks like heating tortillas or frying individual egg dishes, while the 10- and 12-inch pans with included lids come in handy for roasting juicy chicken thighs, reducing big batches of sauce, or steaming vegetables. The entire set is compatible with all stovetops and won't warp over time. Plus, it's all oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making the set even more versatile for oven-required dishes. Shoppers on Amazon have great things to say about All-Clad's 5-Piece Set. They call it "a must for every kitchen," with excellent heat distribution. Another reviewer writes that not even melted cheese sticks to these pans that are "so slick and so smooth." Keep in mind this scorching hot deal is available exclusively to Prime subscribers and is only around for a few more hours, so it's best to act quickly. For just over $100, you'll get three high-quality pans that will last you a lifetime. Our advice? Head to Amazon to take advantage of this 50% off discount before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale comes to a close. Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Deals: There Are Thousands of Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals Happening at Amazon, but These 85 Are the Best This Top-Rated Vitamix Blender Is the Cheapest It's Been Since Black Friday Don't Miss These Massive Dutch Oven Markdowns at Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit