By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022

Post Event Day Deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale was the retailer's big holiday kickoff, with impressive markdowns on some of our favorite kitchen brands. And even though the event ended yesterday, there are still plenty of sales on the site.

So many, in fact, that we rounded up some of the most popular still-discounted items in case you missed them during the big event. The bonus? Even though a lot of deals were exclusive to subscribers during the October Prime Day, anyone can get in on the discounts we've listed below.

Shop items from everyday dishcloths, to durable Dutch ovens, knife sets, coffee makers, and more. You'll find some of the most-wanted items from the sale, including essentials from mainstay brands, like this 20-piece knife set from Henckels and a sturdy dual-handle cast iron pan from Lodge. The list includes other must-haves, like this 10-piece storage container set from Rubbermaid, or this Ninja Air Fryer that shoppers have been selling out.

We've rounded up the best kitchen deals to shop you can still snag at Amazon right now ahead of the holidays. Keep reading to learn more about them, and if you want even more inspiration for gifts and gatherings, Amazon's annual home gift guide continues for the 2022 season.

Best Post-Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals:

It's tough to pass up a sale on knives, since they're an undeniable essential. You can still get the Henckels 20-piece set for over half off. It's stacked with everything you'd need: two paring knives, two utility knives, a boning knife, santoku knife, chef's knife, bread knife, carving knife, a steak knife set, honing steel, kitchen shears, and the knife block. It's perfect for everyday dinners, baking projects, or even your most elaborate holiday meals.

Post Event Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $229 (originally $510) at amazon.com

And you don't want to overlook the deal on this Calphalon 12-piece block set either, especially if you want a smaller collection. It includes a chef's knife, serrated utility knife, santoku, paring knife,steak knives, kitchen shears and a super handy self-sharpening knife block.

You can also snatch up some of the best cookware on sale too. If you're looking to refresh your kitchenware before Thanksgiving, snap up the All-Clad stainless steel one while it's 40% off. "You can't go wrong with All-Clad. This set has everything you need. You will be able to tell you are cooking with quality cookware, everything cooks evenly. It is expensive but worth every penny," one reviewer wrote.

Post Event Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $25 (originally $37) at amazon.com

Snap up singular cookware essentials as well, like this popular Lodge dual-handled cast iron pan while it's less than $30. It's been selling fast, which isn't surprising considering it has over 8,500 perfect ratings on Amazon already. Shoppers call out that it's a great size, easy to clean and use, and has perfect heat distribution. You can also snap up this Crockpot 7-quart Dutch oven for 62% off, or grab this Lodge Dutch-oven-esque casserole for 33% off.

Kitchen appliances can be incredibly expensive, so smart shoppers will pay attention to these discounts. Classics like this Ninja air fryer that's $50 off have been a popular purchase during the sale, along with the GE countertop ice maker that's now $449 when you use an on-site coupon.

Post Event Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $449 with coupon (originally $530) at amazon.com

It makes perfect nuggets of ice, and users love how it's easy to use. "Does everything we expected and better. Noise level is minor," one person wrote, adding that it's "every bit worth the money." With over 14,000 perfect ratings, you'll surely want to snap it up now while it's on sale.

And it's best not to forget about everyday basics too — especially when they're discounted. Grab this 10-pack of Swedish dish towels while they're less than $25. They've been selling fast with 35,800 five-star ratings thanks to their high absorbency and the fact that they're reusable.

Post Event Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, $22 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Other everyday basics include this Rubbermaid storage container set that comes with five containers in a variety of sizes and their air-tight lids, as well as this Yeti tumbler that's ideal for hot coffee or tea now that it's getting colder.

If any of these popular items pique your interest, you certainly shouldn't wait to add them to your cart. We're not too sure how long they'll last in the wake of Prime Early Access.

Shop More Post-Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals:

