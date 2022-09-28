Whoa, There Are Tons of Mops on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $12

From spills to crumbs to dirty shoes, the kitchen can quickly become a messy place. Even if you wipe things up fast, it always helps to give the floors a deeper clean every week with a trusty mop. This is especially true with the upcoming holiday season, when you'll likely make your favorite dishes and desserts or gather around the table with loved ones — both of which tend to leave a little (or a lot) to clean up.

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale next month is a smart time to stock up on cleaning must-haves. But if you're in the market for a new mop now, you need to check out the site. Even though the event starts October 11, we've found deals on a wide variety of mops ahead of the big event for up to 50% off between discounts and coupons.

You can snap up whatever mop suits your needs, whether that's a spin mop, wet mop, steam mop, dry mop, or a regular ol' floor mop for easy swiping. With top brands like O-Cedar, Bona, Bissel, Mr. Clean, and deals as low as $12, your kitchen floors will be spotless for a fraction of the price. Just keep reading below to see 15 of some of the best picks available right now.

A popular but simple option is the classic floor mop, which is fuss-free and lightweight for daily or weekly cleaning. The Turbo Microfiber mop cleaning system is a mainstay for Amazon users, as it's garnered over 15,000 perfect ratings. It's for a good reason too, since it has four reusable pads that are versatile enough to be used wet or dry, as well as effective enough to pick up tough debris like pet hair and dust. The popular cleaner is normally $50, but you can get it for just over $26.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Bona Spray Mop, $31 (originally $44) at amazon.com

You can also snap up the popular Bona version, which has extra-large reusable pads. Or buy the Bona spray mop for an all-in-one cleaning tool —just pull a simple trigger to release a fine mist, rather than worry about soaking the pads up with a cleaning solution. This Bona has over 10,500 five-star ratings from 9d6c17a92647c5ae9cde1ff2ef815&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="shoppers who say" context="body" sid=""/] it's their new go-to, since it's easy to just pull out, spray, and mop spills and debris away. Plus the pads for both Bonas are completely machine washable.

If you're a big fan of microfiber pads or mop heads in general, you can also try a mop in a different format, like the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean version. This mop has over 4,700 five-star ratings, and shoppers love how easy it is to use. It comes with a mop and a dual-chamber bucket that separates the dirty and clean water, that way you're mopping your floors with the good stuff.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop, $57 (originally $75) at amazon.com

With a price as low as $12 and over 1,000 perfect ratings, it's hard to pass up the Quickie Butterfly sponge mop. Shoppers call out that it's user-friendly and cleans well, especially since it wrings itself out without spreading too much water on the floor. Since it's a sponge mop, it works best for floors that are uneven, since the sponge can mold into crevices other mops can't quite do.

You can also snap up the Mr. Clean magic eraser roller mop for another affordable sponge option for your vinyl, tile, marble, stone, and non-wax floors at just $18. Reviewers use this roller mop all around their house, with some stating it's tough enough to clean outdoor camper awnings too.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum, $170 (originally $227) at amazon.com

For a slightly deeper clean, opt for a steam mop, which has a natural antibacterial effect due to the water's high heat. The OApier steam mop is a popular option thanks to its super sleek appearance, plus it's half off right now with a clickable coupon. "It's does a great job, and I really like its sleek look. It's very easy to use and you can just keep rewashing the floor pads," one person wrote.

For a double-duty clean, the Bissell steam mop-vacuum hybrid is the perfect choice. Its design allows you to mop and vacuum at the same time, and it comes with disposable pads in case you have messes that are extra dirty — especially when it comes to pets. And, with over 3,300 five-star ratings, shoppers say the innovative multi-tasking design is "life-changing," since it makes cleaning faster.

Another heavy-duty cleaning option is the Vmai cordless electric mop which is 40% off if you use a clickable coupon. Its rechargeable battery is powerful enough to give your floors a deeper clean. The dual-spin mops work to scrub, while you simply push it across the floor. Some shoppers say it's incredibly lightweight, with one touting that it "moves like a cloud."

With tons of versatile options, now's an excellent time to get a discounted mop. But don't wait too long, since sales will come and go ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. For updates on discounts, check out the sale's deals page.

