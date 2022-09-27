Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon

It's time to stop treating air fryers as a passing trend. They're now a multitalented mainstay in kitchens in the same way a food processor might be. Thanks to their convenience and performance, you can get tons of tasty meals, like crispy potatoes, perfectly tender salmon, refreshed pizza, and crunchy leftover wings in a matter of minutes with little effort.

Though a well-worth-it investment, it's always nice to snap up an air fryer on sale — which is why we want to direct you to Amazon's upcoming event, the Prime Early Access Sale. Starting October 11 and ending October 12, the retailer will discount tons of top-selling items ahead of the busy holiday season. But it turns out you can already score air fryer discounts up to 50% off.

Right now, save tons on some of the most-wanted brands like Instant Vortex, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, Chefman, and Breville. Whether you're looking for a small, large, or a multifunctional oven to level-up your favorite foods, we've got you covered with some of the best deals before the event officially starts.

Best Air Fryer Deals Ahead of Amazon's Early Access Sale:

There are plenty of features to consider when buying an air fryer, but the choice really comes down to how big you need it to be.

To buy: Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $99 (originally $130) at amazon.com

If you're just cooking for one or if you don't have a ton of counterspace, opt for a smaller model, like the Ninja 4-Quart air fryer that's under $100 right now. With over 33,400 five-star ratings, it is a great place to start. Shoppers say it's the perfect size for one or two people and that it doesn't take up too much space. The same can be said for the Ultrean 4.2-Quart air fryer, which is also top-rated, and it's 50% off right now.

If you want to feed more people, options like the Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer or the Nuwave Brio 8-quart air fryer are great, since they have multifunctional capability and a little extra room perfect for multiple portions.

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer, $99 (originally $160) at amazon.com

You can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate in the Instant Vortex air fryer, which is 38% off. Plus it has a completely digital touch screen and a sleek design. The Nuwave air fryer is a bit larger with a capacity to hold 3 pounds of fries or even a 5-pound chicken, but also has a smooth matte black design. Shoppers call out that it's easy to clean and use too.

If you're looking for an option with some extra perks, there are air fryers that come with accessories and add-ons, like rotisserie spits, trays, and more. Plus, they're usually a bit bigger, which means you can fit more food in at once. Snap up the Chefman 10-Quart Digital air fryer with rotisserie — which is 36% off — for the ultimate multitasker, since it comes with a rotisserie spit, a drip tray, and three removable racks. You can also grab the smaller version if you don't need an extra-large capacity.

To buy: Chefman 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Rotisserie, $89 (originally $140) at amazon.com

For another versatile option, snap up the Breville Smart Oven air fryer, which is one of Food & Wine's top-tested picks. This comes with a pizza pan, two oven racks, a broil rack, an enameled roasting rack, and a mesh basket rack.

We're not too sure how long these deals will last before the big sale, so snap up anything you've got your eye on. And, if you're looking for other deals, check out the Prime Early Access Sale page for updates on deals as the event approaches.

