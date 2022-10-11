These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

Knowing our top-tested picks from back to front, we've rounded up the 28 best deals on our Food & Wine Faves, with every item tested and enthusiastically approved by our experts and testers. Act fast to add your favorites to your cart, as many deals won't last due to high demand. Now is the time to get ahead on holiday shopping, so read on for all the best places (and pieces) to start.

Now that the biggest Amazon sale event of the season has arrived in the form of the Amazon Early Access Sale , we can get a jump on holiday gifts, kitchen tools, and those big-ticket appliances we've been eyeing all year long. Just like Prime Day, these deals will run for just 48 hours (some even shorter depending on lightning offers and limited stock), and the discounts will only be available for Prime members. Anyone new to the Prime membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial to reap the rewards of the great discounts.

As Food & Wine editors, we take our kitchen purchases very seriously. It's why we've created F&W Faves , where we bring all of our favorite vetted and tested products to the forefront so all cooks can use their wallets wisely when building (or refining) their cookware and appliance collections. Whether it's the very best steak knives , handy storage containers , or even a premium pizza oven , you can trust our selections.

Global Takashi 7-Piece Knife Block Set Courtesy of Amazon $400 (was $800) at Amazon Every home cook needs a quality knife block set, and this seven-piece set from Global is one of our top-rated picks. This set includes the sharpest chef's knife our testers tried, and it's a great choice for advanced chefs who want a modern, visually appealing knife set with a not-so-traditional look. These knives are slashed at a whopping 50% off right now.

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon $260 (was $380) at Amazon The ultimate kitchen tool and the ultimate gift, the Artisan mini edition of the iconic stand mixer brand is on huge discount for the Prime Early Access Sale. It's rare to find a KitchenAid for under $300, so the time is now to scoop up this top-performing stand mixer while the deal lasts.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Courtesy of Amazon $300 (was $350) at Amazon Earning points for its simplicity among our readers and testers, Vitamix's Explorian line combines the power and durability of its traditional blenders in a no-frills package. They're ideal for buyers on a budget who also want a brand-new blender. Right now, you can take $50 off the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven Courtesy of Amazon $120 (was $160) at Amazon The Instant Vortex Plus was a top pick in our air fryer test, scoring major points for its quick preheating time and generous 6-quart capacity. In addition to being easy to use and clean, this air fryer is also incredibly versatile, with the ability to dehydrate, bake, air-fry, broil, roast, and reheat. This air fryer delivered consistently crispy results for French fries and chicken tenders. Score this versatile appliance for $40 off during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine Courtesy of Amazon $750 (was $900) at Amazon Invest in a quality espresso machine to make all of your favorite coffee shop drinks right at home. This model also happens to be our top pick for a premium coffee maker with a grinder — it's easy to clean, has three temperature profiles for precise extraction, and has a built in burr grinder for an all-in-one tool that looks great on the countertop. Get one for 17% off right now.

Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator Courtesy of Amazon $86 (was $160) at Amazon Using a dehydrator opens up a whole new world of culinary possibilities and is a space-saving way to preserve herbs and produce from the farmers market or your garden while at their peak. The Nesco Gardenmaster earned top marks during our intensive tests with its simple-to-use design and customizable tray options.

Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven Courtesy of Amazon $50 (was $76) at Amazon Lodge has been a go-to for generations of home cooks thanks to its quality cast iron cookware. When we tested the best bread cloches for crispy, chewy sourdough, the brand's 5-quart Dutch oven performed nearly as well as the Best Overall pick which is two times the price. Right now, it's even cheaper during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Tramontina Gourmet 12-Piece Try-Ply Clad Cookware Set Courtesy of Amazon $328 (was $610) at Amazon Our test kitchen pros cooked with and cleaned 28 sets of stainless steel cookware before testing them for durability, and the Tramontina Gourmet 12-Piece Try-Ply Clad Cookware Set emerged as the top pick overall. Great for searing, baking, simmering, and more, this editor-tested and -approved pick is on sale for a whopping 50% off right now.

Sodastream Fizzi Onetouch Courtesy of Amazon $89 (was $130) at Amazon From simple seltzers to effervescent DIY cocktails, a soda maker allows you to customize the flavors and fizz levels of your favorite bubbly beverages. Sodastream's Fizzi Onetouch does so in seconds; our testers appreciated its easy-to-use design and the mouthfeel of its three carbonation levels.

GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set Courtesy of Amazon $242 (was $350) at Amazon This dishwasher and oven-safe nonstick pan set is a smart purchase to refresh your everyday pots and pans, or for a start set for anyone moving into a new space. This set was our favorite overall in our nonstick cookware set tests, for durability, ease of use and cleaning, and of course nonstick performance.

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender Courtesy of Amazon $128 (was $170) at Amazon One of our favorite personal blenders is currently 25% off for October Prime Day. The sleek base has serrated blades that make excellent smoothies and salsas in minutes, and the container has a to-go lid for perfect portability.

Gevi Household Nugget Ice Maker Amazon $320 (was $480) at Amazon If you have the space at home, having an extra ice maker is an underrated move for a frequent host. Having a nugget ice maker? Your guests will be talking about it for weeks. This Gevi nugget ice maker was a top performer in our ice maker tests, and will upgrade your cocktails and mocktails for years to come.

All-Clad 3.5-Quart Deep Fryer Courtesy of Amazon $210 (was $310) at Amazon Straightforward to set up and easy to use, All-Clad's 3.5-quart deep fryer scored top marks as a splurge pick in our tests. A solid, medium-capacity fryer for all skill levels, this usually more pricey fryer is on sale for nearly $100 off right now.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon $85 (was $100) at Amazon If you don't have the space or the budget for a big stand mixer, KitchenAid's cordless hand mixer can perform many of the same tasks with ease. Because it's powered by a rechargeable battery, our testers found it particularly convenient to carry around and noted that it is user-friendly and powerful — even when dealing with thick ingredients.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker Courtesy of Amazon $37 (was $55) at Amazon Our favorite french press overall in our tests, the classic Bodum Chambord has a great capacity at 34 ounces, and produces the most consistent and smooth cups of coffee every time. It's dishwasher-safe and currently 33% off — a steal for regular coffee drinkers.

PowerLix Milk Frother Courtesy of Amazon $25 (was $35) at Amazon Your latte game is about to get a major upgrade with a handheld frother. The PowerLix Milk Frother won top marks for its portability, plus it's undeniably easy to use for precise frothing at home. Grab this versatile tool while it's on sale to upgrade your home coffee setup.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor Courtesy of Amazon $230 (was $250) at Amazon Food processors are one of the most versatile tools in any home cook's arsenal. From pesto to hummus, they can turn arduous knife tasks into a painless 30-second job. After putting 19 food processors to the test, we found that the easy-to-use Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor pulverized the competition. Psst… it's on sale for $20 off right now.

Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Courtesy of Amazon $135 (was $150) at Amazon Microwaves can do so much more than simply reheating leftovers. This no-frills microwave from Toshiba delivers on the basics while outperforming more expensive models in several of our tests. It also shows minimal fingerprints on its shiny chrome exterior, which means it'll look great sitting on your countertop.

Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster Courtesy of Amazon $170 (was $215) at Amazon Earning the top spot on our list, we found the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster evenly toasted bread, waffles, and bagels to a beautiful golden brown with a pillowy interior. With wide slots, a matte black stainless steel casing, and an easy-to-use design, this editor-favorite toaster is on sale for more than 20% off right now.

Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat Courtesy of Amazon $37 (was $60) at Amazon You won't mind standing for hours with the Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat under your feet. The top overall pick from our tests, the Gorilla Grip mat's high-density foam covered in pebbled rubber provides grip and cushion to make it more comfortable to stand for long periods. Snag this on sale for nearly 40% off.

USA Pan Quarter Sheet Pan Courtesy of Amazon $17 (was $28) at Amazon Everyone needs cookware and bakeware, whether it's a full set or a few additions to round out a collection. Luckily, essentials like this 9-by-13-inch sheet pan are marked down by 39%. While this sheet pan wasn't included in our initial tests, the larger half-sheet version won points with us for its durable construction and BPA-free nonstick coating.

Tojiro ITK Bread Slicer Courtesy of Amazon $64 (was $90) at Amazon Earning top marks for precision in our lab tests, the Tojiro ITK Bread Slicer makes clean and consistent cuts with bread and easy work of slicing more oversized items and fruit. Tojiro's long and agile blades make these knives an excellent choice for those who like Japanese design and a professional-grade knife. If your knife collection could use an upgrade, get the Tojiro on sale for nearly 30% off.

Oxo Good Grips Baking Essential Pop Set Courtesy of Amazon $54 (was $68) at Amazon A top pick in our food storage container tests, this eight-piece baking essentials set from Oxo checks all the boxes. Designed specifically to hold baking supplies, we love that these containers include scoops that attach to the lids — great for measuring things on the fly. This editor-approved set is 21% off right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Nesco VS 12 Vacuum Sealer Courtesy of Amazon $114 (was $135) at Amazon The kitchen tool you never knew you needed until now, a vacuum sealer helps quickly and efficiently extend food's shelf life. In our vacuum sealer tests, the Nesco VS 12 earned top marks for its sensitive control settings, allowing our testers to seal raspberries without crushing them — a task that most other machines struggled to do.

Calphalon IntelliCrisp 2-Slice Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker Courtesy of Amazon $130 (was $150) at Amazon Thanks to its smart browning dial and built-in timer features, we found Calphalon's waffle maker perfect for making crispy Belgian waffles. In addition to a batter sensor, which ensures even heating, this appliance's ceramic cooking vessel delivers 20% more heat to produce consistent, high-quality results, two waffles at a time.

West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Popper Courtesy of Amazon $42 (was $47) at Amazon If you love making old-school, homemade popcorn but don't love the wrist strain, an electric hot oil popcorn popper is the move. Our testers found this popcorn popper provided superior texture and flavor with the ease of a motor-driven stirring arm. Your evenings with Netflix just got much more delicious.

U-Taste Silicone Spatulas, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon $12 with coupon (was $15) at Amazon If you're cooking with sticky ingredients or nonstick cookware, you need a solid set of silicone spatulas. This four-piece set from U-Taste got top marks for how comfortable the spatulas are to hold and how sturdy they are. They stood up to temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit without melting or warping.