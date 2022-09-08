Over 60,000 Amazon Shoppers Gave These Versatile Silicone Baking Liners a Five-Star Rating, and They're Only 50 Cents Apiece

A muffin pan is an essential fall baking tool thanks to its versatility, but the cleaning process can be a huge drag. Liners can help with the mess, but the paper ones tend to let grease through. These Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups, however, are a total game-changer, since they're reusable and leakproof.

The extra good news? You can grab a dozen of these BPA-free liners for less than $6 — that's just over 50 cents apiece. Plus the set saves you from having to buy disposable ones over and over again.

Made of sturdy nonstick silicone, you don't have to grease them. They're also stain- and odor-resistant, so you can go from making savory egg bites with onions and bacon to baking sweet and fluffy cupcakes without worrying about the flavor being compromised.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups, $5 (originally $6) at amazon.com

These bright multicolored liners are microwave- and oven-safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as dishwasher-safe. They're just shy of 1.5 inches tall and 3 inches wide, which users say is a great size for a variety of different muffins, egg bakes, cupcakes, and other recipes. "These work great! Easy to remove, easy to clean, and cuts down on waste," one shopper wrote.

In fact, the baking accessories have over 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Users not only love the fact that they work well for baking, but they also note how they use them for tons of other kitchen or home projects, too. One shopper called them their best purchase ever, adding, "I bought these to use in my air fryer, and I'm so glad I did. I cook everything I'm them…brownies, quiche, cookies. The food never sticks and they wash clean like magic."

Users also say they're brilliant outside of the kitchen, too. "They work great to keep foods separated, and they are malleable enough that they fit in my kids Bentgo lunch box," one person wrote. A fourth shopper simply stated they never need to buy paper liners again, calling them game changers.

So, snap these versatile Amazon Basics Reusable Baking Liners up for as little as $5 now before baking season's in full swing.