Over 60,000 Amazon Shoppers Gave These Versatile Silicone Baking Liners a Five-Star Rating, and They're Only 50 Cents Apiece

Shoppers use them for baking, in their air fryer, or in lunch containers for their kids. 

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Mulitcolor Baking Cups, Muffin Liners
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

A muffin pan is an essential fall baking tool thanks to its versatility, but the cleaning process can be a huge drag. Liners can help with the mess, but the paper ones tend to let grease through. These Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups, however, are a total game-changer, since they're reusable and leakproof.

The extra good news? You can grab a dozen of these BPA-free liners for less than $6 — that's just over 50 cents apiece. Plus the set saves you from having to buy disposable ones over and over again.

Made of sturdy nonstick silicone, you don't have to grease them. They're also stain- and odor-resistant, so you can go from making savory egg bites with onions and bacon to baking sweet and fluffy cupcakes without worrying about the flavor being compromised.

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Mulitcolor Baking Cups, Muffin Liners
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups, $5 (originally $6) at amazon.com

These bright multicolored liners are microwave- and oven-safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as dishwasher-safe. They're just shy of 1.5 inches tall and 3 inches wide, which users say is a great size for a variety of different muffins, egg bakes, cupcakes, and other recipes. "These work great! Easy to remove, easy to clean, and cuts down on waste," one shopper wrote.

In fact, the baking accessories have over 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Users not only love the fact that they work well for baking, but they also note how they use them for tons of other kitchen or home projects, too. One shopper called them their best purchase ever, adding, "I bought these to use in my air fryer, and I'm so glad I did. I cook everything I'm them…brownies, quiche, cookies. The food never sticks and they wash clean like magic."

Users also say they're brilliant outside of the kitchen, too. "They work great to keep foods separated, and they are malleable enough that they fit in my kids Bentgo lunch box," one person wrote. A fourth shopper simply stated they never need to buy paper liners again, calling them game changers.

So, snap these versatile Amazon Basics Reusable Baking Liners up for as little as $5 now before baking season's in full swing.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle
This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is Nearly $60 Off, and Shoppers Say It's 'a Breeze to Clean'
Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids
These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Shoppers Say 'Checked All the Boxes' Are Under $6 Apiece
Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle
This Rolling Pin with Over 5,000 Five-Star Ratings Uses a Pastry Chef Secret to Keep Dough Cold
AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated
WAVELU Air Fryer Silicone Pot
Cut Your Air Fryer Clean-Up Time In Half With This Dishwasher-Safe Insert
Pasta Bowls
These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes
Blue Ginkgo Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket
If You're Short on Kitchen Space, Shoppers Say This Adjustable Colander 'Changed the Game'
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Mug Is the 'Perfect Espresso Glass,' and It's on Sale for 40% Off
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer
Hurry, Amazon Dropped This Instant Pot Air Fryer Back to Its Prime Day Price
Bee's Wrap
This Beeswax Wrap Has Over 5,200 Five-Star Ratings, and Shoppers Say It Works 'Better Than Plastic Wrap'
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14
Swedish Dishcloths
Forget Paper Towels, I'm Grabbing These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths from Now On
M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush for Cooking 2 Pieces
As a Former Pastry Cook, I Can't Go Without This Innovative Silicone Pastry Brush Set From Amazon
Reusable Produce Bags
Forget Plastic Bags, This Top-Rated and Stylish Reusable Set Is 41% Off Right Now
Cuisinart CTG-00-SAS 5-Quart Salad Spinner
Tired of Soggy Lettuce? This Cuisinart Salad Spinner Has Nearly 20,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's on Sale