5 Kitchen Essentials DŌ Founder Kristen Tomlan Can't Live Without

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ Cookie Dough Confections, loves to cook almost as much as she loves to make cookie dough. She shared her five kitchen essentials when she stopped by the F&W Test Kitchen this week to make her Sprinkle Cookie Bombs.

The most important pan in her kitchen:

"My cast iron skillet is my favorite, I do just about everything in it," she says. "Cast iron is great for so many things, but my go-to is definitely using it for salmon to make sure the skin gets super-crispy."

The kitchen tool that she can't live without:

While Tomlan loves to cook a wide range of dishes, her essential kitchen tool ties right back to her baking roots. "Rubber spatulas are great for everything, especially the all-rubber ones," she explains. "They're easier to clean and I like them because they don't get all gunked up and gross."

The cookbooks she values most:

"I'm a big fan of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, which is great, or Sally McKenney's Sally's Baking Addiction is a favorite if you're going the baking route," she says. "I'm constantly finding classic recipes of Ina Garten's too—they're all simple and great."

The items she always has in her pantry:

As DŌ continues to expand, Tomlan is spending more and more time on the road. However, when she is home, she tries to keep her pantry stocked with the most important essentials. "I like to keep things simple when I'm home," she explains. "I always just have the most basic staples available like olive oil and salt and pepper."

The items she always has in her refrigerator:

Tomlan doesn't keep her refrigerator too full, but she does always make sure to have two specific ingredients available. "Fresh herbs and butter are two things that I always like to have well-stocked," she says. "Butter really makes everything better."