Noah Kaufman, Food & Wine's Senior Digital Editor: "I’ve moved a lot—10 times—since leaving my parents’ house. And almost all of the places I’ve lived had one thing in common: crappy kitchens. Now I’m lucky enough to get to cook in here and over the course of those 10 moves I managed to assemble a collection of tools I’ve been told on more than one occasion is crazy. These are the ones I like the most (they are also all I could fit in the shot)."