Regardless of how careful and delicate you are with your favorite kitchen tools, over time they’re all going to take a beating. Whether it’s because they aren't cleaned properly, stored correctly or exposed to harmful elements for too much time, you’re undoubtedly mistreating some of your kitchen tools and you might not even realize it. However, we're here to help by identifying which of your tools to keep an eye on and to also offer some tips for how to keep getting the most out of them. Here are the 11 most mistreated tools in your kitchen. —Max Bonem