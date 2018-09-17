Let's All Move to Miami Because Pastrami-Topped Rye Pizza Exists There

Miami-based Genuine Pizza and Harry's Pizzeria, which has four locations in the city and now one in Atlanta, is bringing back one of its most popular (and unconventional) limited-edition pies. Topped with giant studs of Katz Pastrami, gruyère, mustard sauce, sauerkraut, and green onion slivers, the rye-crusted pizza is an ode to the classic Jewish deli sandwich, and it's available until September 30 at all locations of Michael Schwartz's pizza places.

Introduced last year to celebrate the joyous news that Katz would start shipping globally, the pizza is a thing of beauty ... and should be added to the regular menu, we think. Also added to menus everywhere?

This is not the first time that Katz patrami has provided creative fodder for Italian-minded cuisine. Last summer, Vetri in Philadelphia served a heavenly pastrami-studded carbonara. The dish was part of a larger series where chefs around the country used the salty cured deli meat in untraditional contexts.

"We sauté it up, and the outside is sort of hard, but the inside stays real soft and nice, and it mimics the guanciale really well,” said Marc Vetri. “It was really a no-brainer.”

Indeed, pastrami should have a seat at the table for all cuisines—its a no-brainer. Last year as part of the series, Joe Ng did pastrami egg rolls with mustard sauce at New York's RedFarm, Jamie Bisonette did pastrami sopes at Boston's Little Donkey, and Michael Schwartz debuted the rye pizza at Harry's Pizzeria, which is Genuine Pizza's sister restaurant.

We pray that pastrami pizza, brought back from the dead due to popular demand, goes nationwide. Thankfully, Schwartz has continued to expand South Florida's Genuine Pizza, which now has its first out-of-state location in Atlanta.

"The original Lower East Side location is an obligatory stop on every visit," said Schwartz of Katz. "Katz's pastrami on rye sandwich is legendary."

Now that Katz's ships globally, you could probably try to make your own spin-off.

“What we do is really classic, but there are really talented people who can take something so classic and put a crazy, creative spin on it, and I love that,” said Jake Dell, owner of Katz, last year. “But, as for the store itself, we don't want to change anything. We want it to look like 1888 in here. We want it to feel like it, smell like it and taste like it.”