Amazon Shoppers Swear This $7 Tool Is the Absolute Best Way to Clean Knives

We all know not to put our knives in the dishwasher, right? Not only does the abrasive detergent dull your blade, some newer high-powered dishwashers can even warp steel. So, handwashing it is! But after tearing up our sponges or almost slicing a finger, we don’t need much convincing to try an upgrade.

Enter this clever scrubber from Joseph Joseph. With its unique wrap-around design to keep your fingers away from sharp edges, it makes it easier and safer to wash your blades. And Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of it — the BladeBrush has nearly 500 perfect five-star ratings and jumped in popularity by 389% in the retailer’s kitchen department this week.

The brush is Amazon’s choice for knife cleaners, and can tackle everything from paring knives to chef’s knives. Its tough bristles remove leftover food and grime, but are gentle enough not to scratch your blade. Plus its U-shape design fits perfectly in your hand and has a textured grip for no slipping.

Shoppers rave about the BladeBrush’s durability and design, saying it has changed the way they clean.

“I debated for a long time if I should get this or not,” writes one user. “We are going the ‘minimal’ route and just boxed up TONS of gadgets from our kitchen to sale at our next yard sale that have been taking up space in our kitchen drawers for years. I don't want anymore crap that is a one [trick] pony. BUT I noticed that I was replacing my dish scrubber often because I was cleaning my sharp knives with it and ultimately damaging the bristles on it. This thing works like a charm. We also use it for our silverware now too because it’s a breeze to use and in a nerdy way, kinda fun. I'm happy with it and happy I didn't feel like I wasted my money on something else that would just sit in the drawer.”

Reviewers say the brush does a great job of cleaning a variety of silverware and cooking utensils, like skewers, as well as large and small knives.

“I have no idea where this has been all my life,” a user says. “This is a REALLY effective fast cleaner for all your knives. I have a large variety of knives and this really gets me to use them more because it makes cleaning and maintenance really simple. Whether it's a Chinese cleaver, a carbon steel chefs knife or even a long slicer, this makes sure you get all the big stuff off your knives quickly so you can just wipe it down to dry with a regular cloth.”

One Amazon shopper even described giving the brush as a gift, writing, “Nothing says ‘I care’ like ‘here's something small that makes washing dishes easier, plus guards against hurting yourself.’”

And at just $7, there’s no reason why you can’t splurge on this upgraded scrubber for yourself — it’s a worthy (and affordable) addition to your Amazon cart.