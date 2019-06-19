12 Essential Tools for Starting an Indoor Herb Garden

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Though some indoor plants can be fickle, we trust herbs to make it with just a little tender love and care. Some of the best herbs for growing indoors include basil, parsley, sage, thyme, oregano, rosemary and mint. Indoor gardening is a popular hobby these days for a reason: who doesn’t want fresh herbs on hand for dinner recipes and cocktails?

Check out: The Cook's Herb Garden, $16 at amazon.com

With just a few seed pods and potting soil, planting herbs is a breeze. Even if you think you lack a green thumb or find garden centers overwhelming, these tools will make it easy to grow herbs indoors. Bonus: you can find all of these items on Amazon.

Seeds

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, 12 Herb Varieties, $20 at amazon.com

10 Culinary Seed Starter Kit, $16 at amazon.com

Heirloom Seed Collection, 25 Varieties, $26 at amazon.com

Herb Planters

Ideally you need a 8-inch pot to have your herbs grow and thrive, both of these are good options.

Galvanized Indoor Planters, $22 at amazon.com

Ceramic Garden Flower Pots, $20 at amazon.com

Watering Can

Make sure your plants have good drainage and water them regularly with a stylish watering can on hand.

Homarden Copper Watering Can for Outdoor and Indoor House Plants, $25 at amazon.com

Fertilizer

Keep your plant babies healthy with a good fertilizer (safe for pets and kids).

Joyful Dirt Organix Fertilizer, $15 at amazon.com

Pruner

Clip any unwanted pieces or snip exactly what you need for basil pesto with these pruners.

Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruner, $12 at amazon.com

Transplanter

When your plants are ready to move to a bigger pot, a good digging tool that won't shred the roots is necessary.

Radius Garden Transplanter, $9 at amazon.com

Grow Light

During rainy seasons or if your space lacks a proper amount of light, an indoor grow light is the perfect solution.

50W LED Grow Light Bulb for Indoor Plants, $30 at amazon.com

Labels

Mark exactly what you have with eco-friendly herb and plant labels.

Bamboo Plant Labels with A Marker Pen, $13 at amazon.com

Moisture Sensor

No sure if it’s time to water yet? Worried about how healthy the soil is? There’s a gadget for that.

3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool, $11 at amazon.com

Herb Keepers

Once you’ve harvested your herbs, keep them fresh with this herb keeper.

OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper, $12 at amazon.com

Mister

Keep your plants moist and happy with daily misting.

Vintage Style Plant Mister Bottle, $10 at amazon.com

Starter Kits

If you're looking for soemthing simple with three herbs, pots and markers all in one, this is an easy option.

Mason Jar Garden Kit with Rosemary, Basil and Sage, $30 at amazon.com

Try out a self-sustaining and new herb growing option.

Hydroponics Growing System with Nutrients and Herbs Seeds, $50 at amazon.com