12 Essential Tools for Starting an Indoor Herb Garden
Your windowsill could use some herbaceous greenery, as could your cooking.
Though some indoor plants can be fickle, we trust herbs to make it with just a little tender love and care. Some of the best herbs for growing indoors include basil, parsley, sage, thyme, oregano, rosemary and mint. Indoor gardening is a popular hobby these days for a reason: who doesn’t want fresh herbs on hand for dinner recipes and cocktails?
Check out: The Cook's Herb Garden, $16 at amazon.com
With just a few seed pods and potting soil, planting herbs is a breeze. Even if you think you lack a green thumb or find garden centers overwhelming, these tools will make it easy to grow herbs indoors. Bonus: you can find all of these items on Amazon.
Seeds
- Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, 12 Herb Varieties, $20 at amazon.com
- 10 Culinary Seed Starter Kit, $16 at amazon.com
- Heirloom Seed Collection, 25 Varieties, $26 at amazon.com
Herb Planters
Ideally you need a 8-inch pot to have your herbs grow and thrive, both of these are good options.
- Galvanized Indoor Planters, $22 at amazon.com
- Ceramic Garden Flower Pots, $20 at amazon.com
Watering Can
Make sure your plants have good drainage and water them regularly with a stylish watering can on hand.
Homarden Copper Watering Can for Outdoor and Indoor House Plants, $25 at amazon.com
Fertilizer
Keep your plant babies healthy with a good fertilizer (safe for pets and kids).
Joyful Dirt Organix Fertilizer, $15 at amazon.com
Pruner
Clip any unwanted pieces or snip exactly what you need for basil pesto with these pruners.
Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruner, $12 at amazon.com
Transplanter
When your plants are ready to move to a bigger pot, a good digging tool that won't shred the roots is necessary.
Radius Garden Transplanter, $9 at amazon.com
Grow Light
During rainy seasons or if your space lacks a proper amount of light, an indoor grow light is the perfect solution.
50W LED Grow Light Bulb for Indoor Plants, $30 at amazon.com
Labels
Mark exactly what you have with eco-friendly herb and plant labels.
Bamboo Plant Labels with A Marker Pen, $13 at amazon.com
Moisture Sensor
No sure if it’s time to water yet? Worried about how healthy the soil is? There’s a gadget for that.
3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool, $11 at amazon.com
Herb Keepers
Once you’ve harvested your herbs, keep them fresh with this herb keeper.
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper, $12 at amazon.com
Mister
Keep your plants moist and happy with daily misting.
Vintage Style Plant Mister Bottle, $10 at amazon.com
Starter Kits
If you're looking for soemthing simple with three herbs, pots and markers all in one, this is an easy option.
Mason Jar Garden Kit with Rosemary, Basil and Sage, $30 at amazon.com
Try out a self-sustaining and new herb growing option.
Hydroponics Growing System with Nutrients and Herbs Seeds, $50 at amazon.com