The Scandinavian philosophy known as hygge (pronounced hue-guh) is about not just enduring but also embracing winter by cultivating coziness. A buzzword in lifestyle circles, it’s the focus of a new book by Gunnar Gíslason, the chef behind Dill in Reykjavík, Iceland. Written with author Jody Eddy, The Hygge Life is filled with tips on how to kindle your inner hearth.