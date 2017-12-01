How to Make Your House Hygge AF for the Holidays

Is there any better time of year to really get your hygge on than around the holidays? The timeless Danish practice (pronounced hue-gah) is all about creating max coziness: warm lighting, wonderful smells, good conversation and living in the moment. Add some falling snow outside and an Irving Berlin soundtrack and we’re in holiday heaven.

But who honestly has time to live every day to its fullest hygge potential, especially during all of the holiday chaos? We’ve got you covered. Think about it as treating all five senses—taste, hearing, touch, smell and sight. A warm drink, crackling fire, soft sheepskins, something delicious wafting from the kitchen and a good book. (Don’t even think about turning on an overhead light or scrolling through Instagram.)

It may have taken the Danes generations to master this “warm and fuzzy” feeling, but with our help you can pull it off in an instant. From plush throws to grown-up instant cocoa, here is the Food & Wine guide on how to be holiday-ready and give your home a last-minute hygge makeover.

1. Norden Goods Ojai Candle

Courtesy

Transport yourself to a quaint cabin surrounded by towering pines with this earthy candle scented with frankincense, patchouli and palo santo. It may seem a bit pricey, but when it’s done burning you’re left with a nice ceramic piece that can be used as a mug or a vase. $55, wilsonandwillys.com

2. Bee’s Knees Coffee Maple Syrup

Courtesy

Tapped straight from a tree in the Catskills and blended with an aromatic Stumptown Coffee roast, this buttery maple syrup is great drizzled over pancakes or a couple scoops of ice cream. $13.99, bushwickkitchen.com

3. Farmhouse Pottery’s Fatwood Crock

Courtesy

You can’t fully hygge without some kind of sputtering flame. To really get the fire going, use fatwood, a resin-soaked sliver of wood that burns easily and gives off a sweet piney scent. This woodsy bouquet comes in a beautiful, hand-thrown ceramic crock that will look great on your mantelpiece. $145, farmhousepottery.com

4. Blankets

Courtesy

A warm blanket is the epitome of hygge and an absolute essential. Cozy up with someone under a graphic merino wool blanket from Faribault Woolen Mill ($180, faribaultmill.com) – it’s definitely big enough for two – or wrap yourself in this plush throw from Restoration Hardware that’s a soft as a peach and won’t break the bank (from $29, restorationhardware.com.)

5. Williams-Sonoma Bay Leaf Wreath

Courtesy

Adding something organic and lush to your space is both festive and very hyggeligt. This fresh wreath of bay leaves and rosemary sprigs is simple, understated and will make your home smell amaaaaazing. $49, williams-sonoma.com

6. Hearth & Hand Plaid Tassel Holiday Stocking

Courtesy

Hang this plaid stocking from the Magnolia collection over your fireplace and stuff it with gifts for your loved ones. (And if anyone in this country truly gets hygge, it’s gotta be Chip and Joanna Gaines, right?) $13, target.com

7. Farmhouse Pottery Wooden Winter Forest

Courtesy

Make your own mini winter wonderland with these beautifully carved wooden trees from Vermont-based company Farmhouse pottery. Arrange a few on your mantle or go nuts and get the whole set. They also have some ceramic buddies. From $24, farmhousepottery.com

8. Olive & Sinclair Duck Fat Caramels

Courtesy

Hygge ultimately boils down to being happy in your daily life, so go ahead and treat yo’ self! These chewy caramels are infused with duck fat for a silky, savory finish. Sneak them into someone’s Christmas stocking or share in front of the fire with a friend. $19.99/12 caramels, oliveandsinclair.com

9. Wooden Bead Garland

Courtesy

This 6-foot-long natural wooden bead garland looks lovely draped over a fireplace or around a tree. The small suede tassels add a nice pop of color and come in all different shades. $29.95, hyggelife.com

10. Rejuvenation Velvet Pillow

Courtesy

Nestle your head into this super-soft, oversized velvet pillow and take a load off. The cover comes in several hues, but we’re lusting after the rich Evergreen. $79, rejuvenation.com

11. Leif Wandering Triangles Mug

Courtesy

This rustic, speckled ceramic mug is the perfect vessel for a steaming cup of tea or creamy hot chocolate. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe (doing dishes doesn’t seem very hyggeligt.) $38, leifshop.com

12. Cocoa Santé Nor’Easter Hot Chocolate

Courtesy

Wrap your hands around a cup of this rich, velvety hot chocolate from Cocoa Santé, spiced with vanilla and amber malt. $11.75/6 cups, mouth.com

13. Steven Smith Teamaker Astoria’s Amaro

Courtesy

Inspired by the complex flavor of an Italian amaro, this bittersweet (and slightly caffeinated) tea has notes of vanilla and rose petal. It’s rich enough to use in a tea latte or mix into a cocktail. Also, it would make a mean hot toddy. $15.99, smithtea.com

14. Everlane cashmere ribbed beanie

Courtesy

When you go outside to collect firewood (or run to the corner bodega for toilet paper) throw on this chic little cashmere hat from Everlane. Don’t worry hygge bros, it’s unisex. $58, everlane.com

15. The Hygge Life: Embracing the Nordic Art of Coziness

Courtesy

This charming cookbook from Icelandic chef Gunnar Gìslason and Jody Eddy is so much more than recipes – it’s a complete hygge tome. From how to add peace to your morning routine to how to entertain effortlessly, this book is practical, soothing and packed with cozy inspiration. $14.95, amazon.com

16. Staub Cast-iron French Oven

Courtesy

Staub’s all-purpose 3 3/4-quart Dutch oven is a great utility piece – it’s the perfect size for braising veal shanks or for making your favorite chili recipe. Bonus: it comes in some beautiful colors like this glimmering Grenadine. $199, Williams-sonoma.com

17. Nordicware Pine Forest Bundt Pan

Courtesy

How adorably festive is this bundt pan? You can make a centerpiece-worthy tea cake that will look like a mini woodland forest when finished with a dusting of powdered sugar. And don’t worry about popping the cake out of the pan – the interior is non-stick for seamless unmolding. $36, food52.com