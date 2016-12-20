Hot New Restaurant Styles

Instead of French bistro tumblers...beaker-like Borosil glassware. $29 for 6; wayfair.com

Instead of pendant lights...angular, industrial-looking Varick Chandelier. $1,095; restorationhardware.com

Instead of backless stools...sleek Bacco Barstool with lumbar support. From $645; dwr.com

Instead of subway tiles...showstopping metallic wallpaper From $60/yard; innovationsusa.com

Instead of gold cutlery...chunky, mod cutlery $110 for 5 pieces; georgjensen.com

Instead of rustic stoneware...simple, line-rimmed enamelware $80 for 4 dinner plates; barnlightelectric.com