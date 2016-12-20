Hot New Restaurant Styles

See ya, subway tiles and back-challenging stools. Glen Coben, the designer behind Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate and Carbone in New York City, tells us the restaurant styles that’ll be hot (and not) this year.
Instead of French bistro tumblers...beaker-like Borosil glassware. $29 for 6; wayfair.com
Instead of pendant lights...angular, industrial-looking Varick Chandelier. $1,095; restorationhardware.com
Instead of backless stools...sleek Bacco Barstool with lumbar support. From $645; dwr.com
Instead of subway tiles...showstopping metallic wallpaper From $60/yard; innovationsusa.com
Instead of gold cutlery...chunky, mod cutlery $110 for 5 pieces; georgjensen.com
Instead of rustic stoneware...simple, line-rimmed enamelware $80 for 4 dinner plates; barnlightelectric.com