Hot New Restaurant Styles

Courtesy of RH

See ya, subway tiles and back-challenging stools. Glen Coben, the designer behind Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate and Carbone in New York City, tells us the restaurant styles that’ll be hot (and not) this year.

Elyse Inamine
December 20, 2016

Instead of French bistro tumblers...beaker-like Borosil glassware. $29 for 6; wayfair.com

Instead of pendant lights...angular, industrial-looking Varick Chandelier$1,095; restorationhardware.com

Instead of backless stools...sleek Bacco Barstool with lumbar  support. From $645; dwr.com

Instead of subway tiles...showstopping metallic wallpaperFrom $60/yard; innovationsusa.com

Instead of gold cutlery...chunky, mod cutlery  $110 for 5 pieces; georgjensen.com

Instead of rustic stoneware...simple, line-rimmed enamelware$80 for 4 dinner plates; barnlightelectric.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up