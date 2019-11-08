22 Gifts for Home Cooks You Can Buy on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re looking for the greatest hits of cooking gifts, this list is it. For every sous vide, slow cooker, stand mixer and cast iron skillet we’ve ever tried and loved, we’ve added them here for the ultimate guide to the best of the best. Whether you’re looking for an Instant Pot to feed the family throughout the week or a Dutch oven to bring to the table at dinner parties, all of these kitchen tools are our holiday favorites. These gift ideas will work perfectly for any chef or food lover in your life. Read on for some of our favorite gifts for home cooks on Amazon.

Mac Chef’s Knife

Our favorite chef’s knife is one of our readers’ most popular purchases of all time, and for good reason. The blade’s durability and weight works for every cooking style.

To buy: Mac Knife Professional Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, $144 (originally $175)

Vitamix Blender

900 perfect ratings made this Vitamix the best one on Amazon because it delivers. From making nut butters to steaming hot soups and every smoothie imaginable, this appliance provide years and years of top-of-the-line blending.

To buy: Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $396

Ice Cream Tools

We’d argue that ice cream is great any time of year, and these tools will have you making and scooping the best homemade versions you’ve ever had. For sweet-toothed friends and families with kids, you will never regret having ice cream on hand at all times.

To buy:

Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop, $18

Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream Cookbook, $9

Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker, $45

KitchenAid Slow Cooker

The best slow cooker we tested will stand the test of time; it makes everything from fall soups and stews to buffalo chicken dip. The internal thermostat makes tiny continuous adjustments all day long, so the low and slow process is as precise as it gets.

To buy: KitchenAid 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid, $74 (originally $130)

Knife Set

This high carbon, no-stain German cutlery steel resists all matter of use, and the santoprene handle has a non-slip grip even with wet hands. Any serious home cook will love this ultra-efficient and durable base set. For a more budget-friendly version, Cuisinart’s high carbon stainless steel set has thousands of five-star ratings, even more pieces and is dishwasher safe.

To buy:

Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, $180

Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set, $41

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

You don’t need a full back garden to grow your own fresh herbs. The AeroGarden makes it all possible, with basil, parsley, dill, thyme, and mint mint seeds that sprout up to 12 inches tall under LED grow lights. Green thumb or not, you will have ingredients all year long.

To buy: AeroGarden Harvest Elite, $135 (originally $180)

Boos Block

Easily one of the best cutting boards, John Boos butcher blocks are made of the sturdiest maple, walnut and cherry wood. They’re as durable for carving as they are beautiful as charcuterie boards.

To buy: John Boos Block Walnut Edge Grain Cutting Board with Feet, $190

Instant Pot

Instant Pot is everywhere, and with plenty of recipe books now available for cooking in the famous multicooker there’s never been a better time to try one out. Great for recent grads or college students with limited space, as well as busy parents looking to set a timer and go.

To buy: Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1, $65 (originally $100)

Cast Iron Skillet

A cast iron skillet is a staple in any home kitchen, and taking care of it to keep it properly seasoned is something of a quest. If you know someone who is in need of a new one (tried and true Lodge) or wants to invest in an upgrade that’s worthy of heirloom status (hello, Smithey), these are here for you.

To buy: Lodge 12 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Stand Mixer

For habitual bakers and cooks with more kitchen space, a KitchenAid mixer is a sure staple. There are plenty of deals on the appliance on Amazon at all times, but we recommend getting or gifting a neutral color to outlast fleeting kitchen trends.

To buy: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, $280-$350

A Great Cookbook

Samin Nosrat’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is a delightful turn through the basics (and the intricacies) of cooking, through the lens of four main elements. Both novices and seasoned cooks will love the histories, illustrations and recipes woven through the book. It’s both a comfort and a conversation piece.

To buy: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, $21 (originally $37)

Salt & Pepper Grinder

A compact and effective seasoning grinder is a great gift and a great buy for habitual home cooks. The ceramic burr mill will work on peppercorns just as well as tough sea salt, with adjustable settings for both.

To buy: Eparé 2 in 1 Salt & Pepper Grinder, $22

Scented Candles

When scents from cooking day in and day out overwhelm your living space (or if you accidentally neglect your toast) use a candle to offset the smells and calm the senses.

To buy: NEST Fragrances Classic Candle, Cedar Leaf & Lavender, $38

Joule Sous Vide

The best sous vide we’ve tested and one of the best on Amazon, the Joule is a customer darling. It rarely goes on sale due to demand, but the sleek and professional tool is worth the investment for anyone in search of the perfectly cooked steak, pork shoulder or rib roast.

To buy: Breville (formerly ChefSteps) Joule Sous Vide, $250

Food Processor

Though it’s great to have a full size appliance on hand, a miniature version often does the trick for most chopping and blending necessities. This is the best bang for your buck when it comes to food processors.

To buy: Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Processor, $30

Nonstick Cookware

All-Clad is a quality nonstick go-to, and they make just about any pot and pan size under the sun. The frying pans are the perfect gift for everyday use and all stovetop tasks.

To buy: All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set, $60

Dutch Oven

Depending on the size you’re aiming for, as far as standard 6- to 7-quart volumes, Lodge has the best deal on Amazon. Of course for the name brand and the full array of colors there are Staub and Le Creuset, but this version will do the job for half the cost.

To buy: Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $58

Storage Containers

For the home cook who loves have fresh fruits and veggies in the fridge at all times, these containers are a game changer. Customers rave how much longer their produce stays fresh, unbruised and unwilted.

To buy: Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers, $27

Wine Glasses

Reidel makes some of the best glassware in the business, so a set of wine tumblers is the perfect holiday, housewarming or birthday gift.

To buy: Riedel O Wine Tumbler Cabernet, 8 glasses, $60

Cookbook Stand

For folks who still love to flip through physical cookbooks for recipes, or those who need a spot for a tablet, this stand can do both. Keep the ingredients off your valuable reading materials.

To buy: Bamboo Book Stand, $15

French Press

Fresh coffee makes the world go round (that’s the saying, right?) Regardless, a great coffee maker is an essential kitchen tool, and a French press is easy to use and easy to store away when you need the counter space.

To buy: Bodum French Press, $35

Steak Knives

For barbecues, steaks or roasts, a serving of meat is only as good as the knife that’s cutting it. Make sure guests get the best experience with a proper set of steak knives.

To buy: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set, 80 (originally $160)