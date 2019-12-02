15 Holiday Gifts for People Who Love to Host

Image zoom Uncommon Goods

Bar Tools

If your host loves to make cocktails, some new bar tools will be a delight. This set will look great on display and comes with all the essentials, including a shaker, muddler, bar spoon, a measuring jigger, Hawthorne strainer, and recipe book for ideas to elevate their Manhattans and margaritas.

VonShef Premium Cocktail Shaker Barware Set, $60 at amazon.com

Coffee Machine

A well-rounded dinner party has a few cornerstones, and one of them is having coffee with dessert. For a post-dinner pick-me-up, this machine by Nespresso offers plenty of options while letting you spend more time with your guests. The VertuoPlus Deluxe has five drink-size presets and preheats in just seconds, so you barely need to pause between cups. Choose between a single or double espresso, a 5-ounce Gran Lungo, a standard 8-ounce coffee, or a large 14-ounce Alto. With a little coffee boost, guests and hosts will definitely be able to enjoy the end of the evening.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe, $129.35 (prices may vary) at nespresso.com

Coffee Mugs

These mugs will not only impress guests but also keep drinks warm while they chat late into the evening. Microwave and dishwasher safe, they’ll go the distance for all sorts of occasions. Gift a set and get a set for yourself.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Plus Double-wall Coffee Glasses, 12 Oz., $30 at surlatable.com

A Cookbook

What better way to satisfy a hungry crowd than with a big platter spread? There’s a reason this book is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in the appetizer cooking category—it has 40 different platter and board ideas for every type of event.

Platters and Boards: Beautiful, Casual Spreads for Every Occasion, $16 at amazon.com

A Butcher Block

Speaking of boards and platters, the most multi-use tool in the kitchen might be a wooden butcher block. The Boos Block (a chef favorite) comes in four different colors and three sizes to fit any serving and chopping needs. It’s reversible, durable, and will last you many, many years.

John Boos WAL-R03 Walnut Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board, $135 at amazon.com

Cheese Knives

Cheese on a serving board calls for a decent set of cheese knives, and this stainless steel set is sure to please. Check out the best cheese gifts for cheese lovers for more inspiration.

Loop Handle Cheese Knife Set, $32 at shopterrain.com

Candles

Any host will tell you there can never be too many candles, especially during the holidays. Impress them with a large format candle that will last for plenty of parties all winter long.

Nest Fragrances Three-Wick Boxed Candle, $68 at anthropologie.com

Collapsible Tapas Board

This board does it all, with sockets for olives and dips, a channel for crackers, and a secret drawer for cheese knives. Best of all, it’s easy to store, which means your host won’t have to struggle to find a place to keep it handy.

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board, $80 at uncommongoods.com

Party Games

Bring an activity everyone will love, like the classic four-across game. This wooden version is a step up from the one for kids and will keep people entertained (with some healthy competition) at any party.

Wooden Four-Across Game, $70 at uncommongoods.com

Raclette Maker

Cheese brings everyone together, and this raclette set will be a hit all winter. Broiling cheese at the table is the new breaking bread.

Electric Raclette Maker, $140 at williams-sonoma.com

Party Ice Bucket

Keeping a single bottle of bubbly chilled is nice, but when your host does the most, it means having multiple bottles available. This party bucket is as pretty as that perfect glass of Pinot will taste.

Silver Party Bucket, $100 at potterybarn.com

Indoor Speaker

Make bluetooth audio even more seamless with Alexa commands. The new Echo Studio has Dolby Atmos technology that senses the acoustics of the room to create the best sound possible. Stream music from Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and plenty others to set the mood.

Echo Studio, $200 at amazon.com

Glass Decanter

Nothing looks better on a bar cabinet or countertop than a nice decanter, and anyone who hosts knows it’s great to have good whiskey and scotch on hand. Pair it with a set of large ice cube molds to elevate a rocks serving style.

Hand-blown Glass Decanter, $38 at potterybarn.com

Coasters

Coasters are an essential hosting tool. These can be used individually for a crowd or stacked together to form trivets for bringing hot dishes to the dining table.

Optic Table Tile Coasters, $36 at food52.com

Serving Tray

For busy house parties, a sturdy yet elegant tray is an underrated necessity. Gift one that will double as an accent in your friend’s home.

Mango Wood + Enamel Serving Tray, $58 at terrain.com