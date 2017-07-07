Here Are 5 Food Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

We get it, your life is busy. Between work, reading the Internet and sleeping occasionally, most of us simply don’t have time for much else. Luckily, we’re here to help you stay up to date on what to watch should you have any downtime this weekend, when you’re not enjoying oysters on Governors Island or debating if you like the new Top Ramen-flavored Pringles or not (the jury’s still out). Here are some of the food-related shows and movies airing or recently new on your favorite platforms to watch this weekend.

Check out Season Two of Lucky Chow

Now that Parts Unknown is on hiatus after finishing it’s ninth season, some of us might be in need of a new travel and food show to tide us over until season 10 comes out. Lucky for us, there’s Lucky Chow, a PBS show that documents Luckyrice founder Danielle Chang’s travels across the U.S. to discover how deeply Asian culture and cuisine are rooted in our everyday lives. Caution: Make sure you have a snack handy because Lucky Chow will leave you feeling VERY hungry.

All of Season Two is now available on YouTube.

Experience The Founder

There are two reasons you should watch The Founder, the biopic that centers on the formation of McDonald’s and the relationship between CEO Roy Kroc and the original founders, Richard and Maurice McDonald. One, the story is actually incredibly eye opening and paints an extraordinary picture of a man desperate for success and the lengths he’s willing to go to achieve that regardless of the cost. Two, Michael Keaton is an absolute monster in the role and truly both devious and intoxicating to watch. You might not think a movie about McDonald’s would be that enthralling, but in the case of The Founder, you’d be very, very wrong.

Now available on iTunes.

Revisit Butter

Butter, the food, is delicious. Butter, the movie, is also delicious. And insane. And preposterously loaded cast-wise. Seriously, this movie has it all. Politics, sex, butter, competition, Rob Corddry, what more do you need? We’ve also got Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell, Kristen Schaal, Olivia Wilde, Cher from Clueless and Wolverine for good measure. In case you aren’t sold yet, the movie centers on a butter carving competition. Why? Because America.

Now available on Netflix.

Binge on BBQ with Franklin

It’s summertime, which means it’s barbecue time. Now, we don’t expect you to be smoking your own briskets for 12 odd hours. However, should you want to, boy oh boy do we have the perfect show for you. BBQ with Franklin stars BBQ demigod Aaron Franklin of Austin’s legendary Franklin BBQ, which is often considered the best barbecue in the world. You can literally learn everything you would ever need to know about barbecuing from this show, including how to build your own smoker, how to choose the right wood for smoking and even how to make Franklin's famous brisket. Did we mention Franklin's entertaining as well? Oh yeah, he’s got it all.

Now available on PBS.org

Catch up on Binging with Babish

Have you ever seen food in a certain movie or on a TV show and thought, “Hm, I’d like to make that at home?” Well, Andrew Rea did and in his increasingly super poplar web series, Binging with Babish, that’s exactly what he does. Timpano from Big Night? He did it. Candy spaghetti from Elf? Unfortunately, yes. Each episode focuses on one dish and Rea's signature style of not showing his face on camera while narrating each of the episodes with comic banter will truly make you want to simply devour the entire series in one lazy Sunday afternoon sitting.

Available on YouTube.