8 Photos That Prove Hedgehogs and Food Are the Winningest Combo

Grape_vein / Getty Images
Clara Olshansky
August 07, 2017

You know what's cute? Hedgehogs. You know what's even cuter? Hedgehogs doing people things. So, when you see a hedgehog eating, or even just hanging out with people food, it's pretty magical. Don't believe us? Check out the heartwarming hedgehogs in these photos and videos.

This Hedgehog in a Coffee Cup 

Somebody tell this poor guy he's not a drink! Warning: attempting to drink hedgehogs may result in many pricks inside your mouth.

This Hedgehog Eating a Tomato 

What makes this video especially cute is that the tomato that Charlie the hedgehog is trying to eat is practically as big as Charlie himself.

This Hedgehog Who Can't Eat That Donut 

In this picture, we like to think that Hérisson the hedgehog is staring disappointedly at the spoils before him, which remind him of delicious food but aren't actually being edible.

This Hedgehog Who Really Likes Bread 

Speaking of things you can't eat, this hedgehog is doing his exercises on a piece of fake bread that brings this guy as much delight as any real, edible piece of bread would.

This Hedgehog Eating Noodles 

Aw, look at that smile. This happy hedgehog is about to have a multi-course meal of (toy) noodles. We really want to see what happens when he tries to use those chopsticks.

This Hedgehog Cracking Open a Cold One With the Boys 

Wow, such a wonderful gift, @enfleurage_11.26 ! Thanks!! * * わーい、ステキなプレゼントもらいまちたよー この手ぬぐいはボクのでちゅね✨ * @enfleurage_11.26 さんからまたまた美味しくて嬉しいプレゼントをいただきました スカイもこの手ぬぐいが大のお気に入りです いつもありがとう〜💕 * * 寝袋を作ろうかと思ったけど このままの方が何かと使い道がありそう😊 * #はりねずみのスカイ #スカイ #はりねずみ #ハリネズミ #ふわもこ部 #ふわもこ #hedgie #hedgehog #hedgehogsofinstagram #erizo #igel #ouriço #hérisson #고슴도치 #刺猬 #sky #adorable #cute #instagood #lovely #pet #skythehedgehog

A post shared by はりねずみのスカイ Sky the Hedgehog (@tomtom1486) on

Looks like Sky the hedgehog has had a long day, and is ready to kick back and relax with some good beer.

This Hedgehog Who's Neither Chunky Nor a Monkey 

This pint of Ben & Jerry's hedgehog is woefully mislabeled. But we forgive it, because it's adorable.

This Hedgehog Cone, with Quills for Sprinkles 

I scream, you scream, we all scream for SPIKE CREAM! 🍦#NationalIceCreamDay

A post shared by Oliver & Milo the Hedgehogs🌵 (@ollieandpals) on

This hedgehog has found what looks like a more comfortable way to be ice cream-ified, swaddled up in a ball and sitting on top of an ice cream cone. It doesn't get much cuter than this.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up