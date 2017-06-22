The Grown-Up Whiskey-Filled Advent Calendars Are the Best Way to Countdown to Christmas

Courtesy of Drinks by the Dram

As a lifelong celebrator of Hanukkah, my childhood dose of holiday chocolate came from dreidel winnings and not advent calendars, which was fine with me—I was a gimel spinning machine. But I know the month long surprises hiding behind advent calendar flaps are an important part of the holiday season. And while chocolate is great, Drinks by the Dram have much better set of treats for daily consumption.

The British company is the maker of booze-filled advent calendars. This year they expanded their previous whiskey, bourbon, gin and rum versions of the Christmas countdown with calendars containing tequila, absinthe, vodka, mezcal, cognac and Armagnac. But the star (and most expensive piece) of the show is their new Old & Rare Whiskey calendar. The 24 bottle calendar will set you back $1270, but included are 30ml samplings of a Glenfarclas 1965, a Caol Ila 34 Year and an Invergordon 50 (just to name a few). Thankfully shipping is free on this one.

For those who aren’t in a place to spend $1300 on their advent calendars, the signature whiskey calendar offers a solid selection as well at a much more affordable $190. That will get you somewhat younger offerings from the likes Glenfidditch, Caol Ila and Yoichi.

The calendars are still available through Masters of Malt, although you will have to do a little catching up once it arrives to make sure you have sample all the whiskeys in time for Christmas.