9 Glass Water Bottles You’ll Want to Bring Everywhere

Ask any pollution expert and you’ll hear that one of the worst offenders in plastic waste is the water bottle. Reusable bottles save you money, are easier to clean than you think and do a service for our oceans in the process. Take the leap with these glass water bottles, all leak proof, spill proof, BPA-free and with plenty of durability for all your drinking purposes.

Many of these options are dishwasher safe but if you’re skeptical, try these easy bottle cleaning tablets ($8) or invest in a good bottle brush cleaning set ($12). Read on for some of the best glass water bottle options out there.

Silicone sleeve protects this shatter-resistant glass vessel, and the wide mouth opening makes it easy to fill and to clean.

Soma Water Bottle, $26 at amazon.com​​​

Durable and spill proof, this bottle has a bite valve that’s backed with Camelbak’s lifetime guarantee.

Camelbak Eddy Glass Water Bottle, 24 oz. $25 at amazon.com

This bottle has a carry hook and works in any cup holder as well as your desk. The non-slip silicone will hold it in place.

Takeya Glass Water Bottle with Twist Cap, $15 at amazon.com

BPA-free glass, steel and silicone make this bottle the perfect hydration companion, along with a removable stainless steel carry loop.

Contigo Purity Glass Water Bottle, $20 at amazon.com

Cleaning is a breeze with this bottle, the tumbler is dishwasher safe and the wide mouth makes it easy to fill with ice cubes.

Ello Devon Glass Tumbler with Straw, $13 at amazon.com

This narrow mouth makes spillage less of a worry, and the bottle and silicone sleeve is still dishwasher friendly. Find it in teeny (8 oz), little (16 oz) or big (32 oz) sizes, as well as 16 colors.

BKR Glass Water Bottle, $38 at amazon.com

These petite bottle sizes are great for kids or slower drinkers, and the bottle has both a carry loop and a sipping valve.

Lifefactory 12 oz Bottle, $13 at amazon.com

This glass bottle comes with three cap options: sport cap with a sipping valve, a flip cap, and a leak proof carry loop cap to fulfill every drinking scenario you might encounter.

Swig Savvy Water Bottle, $15 at amazon.com

Jazz up your water with fruit infusions, or take it to the next level and make tea on the go with this borosilicate glass container with a removable strainer.

Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle, $20 at amazon.com