13 Adorable Ways to Gingerbread-ify Your Outfit This Christmas

Cookies never go out of style.

Clara Olshansky

One of the sweetest holiday traditions, in both senses of the world, is decorating gingerbread. But whether you're constructing gingerbread houses or piping the frosting smiles onto on gingerbread folk, it takes a degree of style and flair to make them look fashionable. Conversely, you could also don some gingerbread-themed apparel to make your own fashion statement this winter. Show off your gingerbread love with these clothes and accessories.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Flare Skirt

Look heckin' wholesome (but still super cute) with this vintage-style gingerbread village skirt.

2 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Neck Tunic

Turn yourself into a gingerbread person, complete with frosting cuffs and peppermint buttons, with this adorable tunic sweater.

3 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man T-Shirt

For a T-shirt version, or if you're a gumdrop button purist, this T-shirt can also turn you into your very own bowtie-sporting gingerbread man.

4 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Knee Socks

Be as full of warmth and coziness as you are of holiday spirit with these heart- and foot-warming socks.

5 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Star Wars Gingerbread Sweatshirt

Celebrate both the holidays and the release of "The Last Jedi," try this sweatshirt with gingerbread-ified storm troopers, C-3PO, and more.

6 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Scarf

Give someone the gift of gingerbread-y warmth with this delightful scarf that comes with its own gift box.

7 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man Necktie

Look formal while still wearing a bunch of smiling gingerbread men with this adorable tie.

8 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man Bow Tie

There's also a bowtie option, if that's more your style. It's pre-tied, so even if you can't tie a bowtie you can still look dapper.

9 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man Necklace

Or go the necklace route with this charming little smiling gingerbread man who looks suspiciously like Mongo.

10 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man Earrings

Have two happy gingerbread men at your side all day with these festive earrings.

11 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Nightmare Ugly Christmas Sweater by Tipsy Elves

If you sympathize too much with gingerbread men to pretend that they're happy you're about to eat them, this horrifying ugly (but actually pretty cute) sweater might be more up your alley.

12 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Onesie

Be as warm as a fresh-baked gingerbread man with these long johns featuring Santa hat-wearing gingerfolk.

13 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Gingerbread Man Boxer Shorts

Maybe you want the Christmas spirit to be just for you (and any special someone who might have occasion to see it). These Tommy Hilfiger boxers printed with gingerbread cookies are a great way to be secretly super festive.

