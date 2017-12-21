13 Adorable Ways to Gingerbread-ify Your Outfit This Christmas

One of the sweetest holiday traditions, in both senses of the world, is decorating gingerbread. But whether you're constructing gingerbread houses or piping the frosting smiles onto on gingerbread folk, it takes a degree of style and flair to make them look fashionable. Conversely, you could also don some gingerbread-themed apparel to make your own fashion statement this winter. Show off your gingerbread love with these clothes and accessories.