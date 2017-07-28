7 Ways to Sushi-fy Your Home

We all know that, as far as foods that are nice to look at go, sushi is way up there. Not only is a sushi restaurant the second most Instagrammed restaurant in America, but the dish is also the second most Instagrammed food of all time, right after pizza. It can be gorgeous, elegant, and/or just plain adorable. That, combined with the fact that it's absolutely delicious, makes it the perfect food to deck out your home. Here are some simple ways to start sushi-fying your life. — Clara Olshansky