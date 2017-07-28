7 Ways to Sushi-fy Your Home

We all know that, as far as foods that are nice to look at go, sushi is way up there. Not only is a sushi restaurant the second most Instagrammed restaurant in America, but the dish is also the second most Instagrammed food of all time, right after pizza. It can be gorgeous, elegant, and/or just plain adorable. That, combined with the fact that it's absolutely delicious, makes it the perfect food to deck out your home. Here are some simple ways to start sushi-fying your life. — Clara Olshansky

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 Courtesy of Operation Overhaul

Puni Puni Sushi Supersized Huggable Sushi Plushies

The name might look like puny, but these sushi plushies are pretty huge. They're definitely the most satisfying sushi-hugging experience you'll ever have. Whether you keep them on your bed, display them as couch cushions, or use them as lap desks, they're going to make your home noticeably more delightful.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Society6 Yummy Sushi! Comforter

As far as large ways to shout your sushi love to the world (or however much of the world sees your bedroom), you can also go for this boldly printed sushi comforter.

3 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Ambesonne Sushi Shower Curtain

Or you can show it off in your bathroom, with this bright, colorful sushi shower curtain.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Farm Fresh Ceramic Drawer Knobs

On the other side, if you want a small, subtle way to sushi-fy your home, you can get these cute little illustrated sushi drawer knobs for just $7 per pair.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

TOTOTO Sushi Towel

Speaking of cute illustrations, the smiling pieces of sushi on this towel are pretty much guaranteed to brighten your bathtime.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

StickersForLife Ninja Sushi Wall Decal

Similarly adorable but a little more lethal, these ninja sushi wall decals will tell everyone who sees them that you, a) love sushi and b) are not to be messed with.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

inPhoenix Sushi Time Wall Clock

If you love sushi so much that you always want it to be sushi time, you'll probably like this sushi wall clock. (Or, if your budget is more Nobu than 7-Eleven sushi, you might enjoy this $448 counterpart.)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up