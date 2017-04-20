Super Cute Mother's Day and Graduation Gifts for Food-Loving Family and Friends

Looking for the perfect new grad gift or mother's day present—and does your giftee absolutey looooove food? We trawled the internet and found these super-cute food-related presents for your friends and loved ones.

Like, say, this excellent large pineapple neon lamp ($60):

A turquoise blue bread bin ($42) would make a charming addition to any kitchen—but can also be used for storage (think: makeup) for anyone who doesn't need this much space for bread.

We can't imagine anyone getting mad about receiving these sweet pastel cooking utentils ($15).

For popsicle-lovers (ALL OF US HELLO) these pink ice pop molds ($19) can't be beat.

Carbs are your friend: here's proof in this super-kawaii bread pillow stuffie ($27).

This ceramic egg and toast salt and pepper shaker set ($40) also gives us the warm and fuzzies.

OK OK this is a gym bag ($28), but it also mentions pizza, so we like that.

PIzza bag Amazon.com

Cardinal rule: anything masquerading as sushi rolls is cute. Like this sushi pushpin thingie ($15).

Also irresistible: measuring cups masquerading as cats (or are they cats masquerading as measuring cups?). These ceramic cat measuring cups and baking bowls are $35 for the set.

Not into cats and prefer, uh, pigs? We got that too.

We also have duckling-shaped ice cube molds ($10) if you're into super-cute fluffy animal friends in your beverages.

Or how about a "pastasaurus" (it's real, we swear) pasta spoon? This pasta server looks like a roar-ing good time for $10.

Getting a gift for someone who's really into steaming their veggies? Steam with a sense of humor with this piggy steamer ($15).

Looking for a crafty way to get kids to eat their eggs in the morning? How about this adorable knighted, uh, egg holder ($10)?

Growing up in the 80s and 90s, they'd have these commercials on TV all the time trying to get you to buy fact cards about the duck-billed platypus for your kids. That's the only reason I even know what these cute little animals are—and now you can get platypus tea infusers ($12). What a time to be alive.

Obviously these pair of panda mugs ($24) is necessary.

We've been thinking about getting one of these for the office this summer: this 6' long giant inflatable pizza slice ($30) because we think it would add much-needed value to our team brainstorms.

These bear hands oven mitts ($17) will increase the fun factor of making meatloaf at least 5000 percent, for sure.

And our last cute pick of the day is this bunny cupcake stand ($26) which somehow also looks like art.