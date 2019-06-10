10 Summer Hostess Gifts That Are Better Than a Bottle of Wine

Image zoom Nordstrom

Ah, summer! ‘Tis the season for backyard barbecues, poolside gatherings, and lake house weekends. And if you’re lucky enough to snag an invite, you’ll want to show your host or hostess proper appreciation.

There’s nothing wrong with bringing a bottle of wine (or two) as a thank you, but hosting guests isn’t all fun and games (okay, maybe some games) — and for this reason, your hostess deserves a little something extra. Express your gratitude with a creative gift that shows you thought outside of the bottle, er, box. From useful kitchen tools to small reminders of home, here are 10 of our favorite ways to show up with style.

Uncommon James Copper Cocktail Shaker

Help your host mix it up with this beautiful polished copper shaker. It’s sure to add an elegant touch to his or her home bar.

To buy: $52; nordstrom.com

Milk Bottle Measuring Cups

Both functional and decorative, these china measuring cups are pretty enough to put on display.

To buy: $24; anthropologie.com

Bee Raw 9-Piece Varietal Honey Flight

This sampler of nine different honeys makes a sweet gift — plus, it’ll last forever.

To buy: $78; neimanmarcus.com

Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet

Don’t be surprised if your host deems this duo too good for the guest bathroom and promptly stashes it in the master bath instead.

To buy: $125; nordstrom.com

Herb & Lou’s Infused Ice Cubes

No one likes to spend the entire party bartending. Give your host the gift of a break with these ready-made cocktail mixers — just add a cube to your spirit of choice, sit back, and enjoy.

To buy: $28; amazon.com

Bocce Ball Set

Fun for kids and kids-at-heart, this lawn game is a great excuse to get outdoors.

To buy: $37; walmart.com

Farmhouse Pottery Countryman Pitcher

From New England-based Farmhouse Pottery, this sturdy stoneware pitcher combines traditional craftsmanship with a clean, modern aesthetic. Gift with a big bouquet of wildflowers for an even more thoughtful touch.

To buy: from $165; onekingslane.com

Homesick 3-Wick Scented Candle

Give a little reminder of home with these customized, hand-poured candles. From the spruce and cedar of Alaska to the bright citrus scents of Miami, Homesick’s custom scents are tied to the nostalgia of places and memories.

To buy: from $60; amazon.com

Hirt’s Key Lime Tree

If your host has a green thumb, they’ll love this little lime tree. It’s real Key Lime, so it’s perfect for baking into a tart, refreshing pie.

To buy: $50; amazon.com

S’well 25oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle

It’s important to stay hydrated in the summer heat. For a bottle your host will use time and time again, spring for this gorgeous opal marble S’well.

To buy: $64; walmart.com