12 Ideal Gifts for Pasta Lovers

While you can find some truly fantastic pasta at restaurants, sometimes, nothing beats making a fresh batch at home–and these gifts are the perfect way to help someone get started. Know a ravioli evangelist? They'd love ravioli stamps for the holidays, which cut, shape, and seal ravioli all in one step. Craving a new lasagna recipe? Put Lasagna: A Baked Pasta Cookbook on your wishlist, which is a cookbook dedicated to all things baked pasta. There are also pasta machines, pasta sauce collections, monthly pasta subscriptions, and more—read on for all the pasta gifts we've got on our radar.

Pasta Sauce Collection

Image zoom Courtesy of Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen’s Pasta Sauce Collection would be the perfect addition to a gift basket. It includes three of the brand’s most popular sauces—Roasted Garlic Basil Sauce, Classic Vodka Sauce, and Traditional Marinara Sauce.

Stonewall Kitchen Pasta Sauce Collection, $22 at stonewallkitchen.com

3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set

Image zoom Courtesy of KitchenAid

With this attachment, your KitchenAid Stand Mixer can cut fresh fettuccine and spaghetti.

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set, $200 at kitchenaid.com or amazon.com

Pasta Machine

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you don’t have a KitchenAid stand mixer, this pasta machine from Marcato is the #1 best-seller on Amazon. It can cut lasagne, fettuccine, and tagliolini—a dial allows you to control the dough thickness.

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, $75 at amazon.com

Pasta Dryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

This pasta rack can hold up to four and a half pounds of fresh pasta (about eight servings), fanning out so that the noodles dry after they’ve been cut. A special “pasta wand” comes with the set so you can easily remove the pasta from the rack.

Marcato Folding Pasta Dryer, $50 at williams-sonoma.com

Lasagna: A Baked Pasta Cookbook

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

One of our most anticipated fall cookbook releases is the ultimate guide to all things lasagna. Anna Hezel and the editors of Taste have recipes for carbonara lasagna, slow-cooker spinach lasagna, classic meat sauce & ricotta lasagna, and more—plus, other baked pasta recipes like pastitsio and roasted poblano pepper-stuffed shells.

Lasagna: A Baked Pasta Cookbook, $15 at amazon.com

Ravioli Stamps

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Ravioli stamps allow you to cut and shape your ravioli in one easy step, sealing them so that the filling doesn’t leak out. In addition to circular stamps, Sur La Table also has heart and square shapes available.

Round ravioli stamps, $8-$9 (depending on size) at surlatable.com

Spider Strainer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Spider strainers are perfectly for scooping up ravioli and gnocchi out of the pot when they’re done cooking.

Hiware Solid Stainless Steel Spider Strainer Skimmer Ladle, $9 at amazon.com

Pasta Pot

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon’s top-rated pasta pot has an oval shape, which allows you to fit long noodles without breaking them.

Rachael Ray Brights Hard Anodized Nonstick Pasta Pot, $70 (list price $200) at amazon.com

Pasta Bowls

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

These Italian-made stoneware bowls are made to hold generous servings of pasta.

Sicily Pasta Bowls Set of Four, $48 (suggested price $60) at williams-sonoma.com

The Silver Spoon New Edition

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This iconic Italian cookbook is loaded with over 2,000 recipes, including several pasta dishes—think ricotta and spinach gnocchi and penne frigate with artichokes.

The Silver Spoon New Edition, $40 (list price $50) at amazon.com

Eppicotispai Pasta Starter Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

This is the ultimate starter pack for home cooks who want to make their own pasta. The set includes a cylindrical rolling pin, spaghetti cutter rolling pin, fettuccine cutter rolling pin, curved pastry wheel, dent cutter, collapsible pasta drying rack, gnocchi ridger, garganelli ridger, stainless steel spaghetti tongs, and spaghetti measure.

Eppicotispai Pasta Starter Set, $60 at surlatable.com

Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

This subscription, available in three-month or six-month options, sends one box of Sfoglini’s 100% organic Brooklyn-made pasta to your door per month, plus a seasonal option, too. The gift also includes recipes and pairing suggestions in each shipment.

Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription, $65-$120 (depending on length of subscription) at food52.com