Oprah's 15 Favorite Kitchen Gadgets and Dining Items for 2018

Oprah has realeased her biggest list of favorite things ever, and it's stacked with excellent gifting ideas. Now that you've checked out all of Oprah's favorite food things, here are her favorite kitchen and home items. Check out the full list at amazon.com/oprah.

Black+Decker Premium Hand Mixer, $24 at amazon.com

Etuhome White Mod Charcuterie Board, $105 at amazon.com

Montes Doggett Pitcher and Decorative Vase, $198 at amazon.com

Hurom Platinum Slow Juicer, $700 at amazon.com

Canvas Home Abbesses Platter, $40 at amazon.com

Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Set With Wooden Block, $220 at amazon.com

Izola Reusable Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws, $20 at amazon.com

Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan, $18 at amazon.com

Glitterville Rainbow Glass Tumblers, $38 at amazon.com

Face to Face Home- Cotton White Dinner Napkins, $48 at amazon.com

Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, $380 at amazon.com

Yedi Houseware Set of Jumbo Porcelain Mugs, $50 at amazon.com

Rabbit Corkscrew: The Sequel, $50 at amazon.com

Aarke - Carbonator II, $199 at amazon.com

Philips Smoke-Less Grill Rotisserie Attachment, $144 at amazon.com