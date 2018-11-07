Oprah's 15 Favorite Kitchen Gadgets and Dining Items for 2018

Here are Oprah's favorite dinnerware items, appliances and kitchen gadgets you can buy right now.
Oprah has realeased her biggest list of favorite things ever, and it's stacked with excellent gifting ideas. Now that you've checked out all of Oprah's favorite food things, here are her favorite kitchen and home items. Check out the full list at amazon.com/oprah.
Black+Decker Premium Hand Mixer, $24 at amazon.com
Etuhome White Mod Charcuterie Board, $105 at amazon.com
Montes Doggett Pitcher and Decorative Vase, $198 at amazon.com
Hurom Platinum Slow Juicer, $700 at amazon.com
Canvas Home Abbesses Platter, $40 at amazon.com
Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Set With Wooden Block, $220 at amazon.com
Izola Reusable Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws, $20 at amazon.com
Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan, $18 at amazon.com
Glitterville Rainbow Glass Tumblers, $38 at amazon.com
Face to Face Home- Cotton White Dinner Napkins, $48 at amazon.com
Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, $380 at amazon.com
Yedi Houseware Set of Jumbo Porcelain Mugs, $50 at amazon.com
Rabbit Corkscrew: The Sequel, $50 at amazon.com
Aarke - Carbonator II, $199 at amazon.com
Philips Smoke-Less Grill Rotisserie Attachment, $144 at amazon.com