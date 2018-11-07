Oprah's 18 Favorite Food Things—Here's How to Get Them Right Now

Oprah's Favorite Things are back for the holiday season—here's where to buy them.
It’s that time of year again—Oprah has gifted us all with her list of favorite things, and her 2018 collection of items is the biggest one ever. The list has everything from fashion to tech and beauty products, but we’ve rounded up the edible ones just for you. Here are 18 of the foods from her stacked recommendations. Check out the full list at amazon.com/oprah.
Truff Hot Sauce, Gourmet Hot Sauce with Ripe Chili Peppers, Black Truffle, Organic Agave Nectar, $18 at amazon.com
Vahdam, Chai Tea Trio: Ginger Chai, Sweet Cinnamon Chai, Maharani Oolong Chai, $30 at amazon.com
Eli's Cheesecake Holiday Dippers, $53 at amazon.com
Organic Coffee Infused Vermont Maple Syrup, $35 at amazon.com
We Take the Cake Mother’s Butter Pound Cake with Caramel, $36 at amazon.com
Kate Weiser Chocolate Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman, $38 at amazon.com
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket, $50 at amazon.com
From Roy Panettone—Banana Caramel Orange, $50 at amazon.com
Truffle Snack Tin, $79 at amazon.com
Russ & Daughters New York Brunch, $140 at amazon.com
Truffle Burger Kit By Urbani Truffles, $60 at amazon.com
The “Great Taster” 20 Jar Preserve Sampler, $159 at amazon.com
Antipasti Party in a Basket, $150 at amazon.com
Popinsanity 6.5 Gallon Multi Flavor Popcorn Tin, $180 at amazon.com
Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese (4-8oz) Ramekin, $62 at amazon.com
Lee Lee’s Rugelach (Chocolate Rugelach), $18 at amazon.com
Little Belgians organic Saint Nick cookies, $19 at amazon.com
Hilliards Hanukkah Peppermint Bark, $30 at amazon.com